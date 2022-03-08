MaxLinear Partners with MACOM and II-VI to Showcase 100Gbps Per Lane Multi-Mode Links at OFC

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week at OFC 2022, MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL), in cooperation with MACOM and II-VI, will be showcasing 100G/lane multi-mode links targeted for 800G optical modules. These links incorporate the MaxLinear Keystone 5nm 800G DSP, MACOM 100G/lane TIAs and VCSEL drivers and II-VI latest 850nm VCSELs and photodetectors. Bringing these products together provides the capability to support long multi-mode links for cloud and data center applications.

As data center server and switch speeds move to 100G/lane to support the ever-increasing bandwidth requirements of hyperscale data centers, multi-mode transceiver and active optical cable (AOC) solutions are critical to support the scale out of these networks.

MaxLinear's Keystone family of 5nm PAM4 DSPs includes 400G and 800G variants with and without integrated laser drivers. This demonstration uses the 800G DSP, in conjunction with the MACOM four-channel VCSEL drivers (MALD-39435) and four-channel TIAs (MATA-39434), along with II-VI VCSELs and photodiodes.

"We are excited to demonstrate the use of our Keystone 800G DSP for multi-mode links," said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of Optical Interconnect at MaxLinear. "The market demand for 100G/lane multi-mode solutions is projected to exceed one million units by 2024, and we're demonstrating the ability to provide solutions now for customers in this market."

"The combined MACOM and MaxLinear IC solutions for 8x100G multi-mode links can provide the ability for customers to achieve 800G QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules at a total power consumption under 11 Watts," said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director of Product Marketing at MACOM. "This is a significant reduction over single-mode solutions for these power-sensitive data center applications."

"Today, we are demonstrating the high-performance capability of our latest short-reach optical components and how we exceed the challenging performance requirements of next-generation 100G/lane short-reach optical links," said Vipul Bhatt, Vice President of Marketing, Datacom Vertical, at II-VI. "Demonstrating interoperability with products by MaxLinear and MACOM shows our commitment to serve the market at all levels of the value chain."

Components from all three companies are now available to make 100G/lane multi-mode links a reality.

For additional information on MaxLinear's data center solutions and the Keystone DSP family, visit: www.maxlinear.com/infrastructure/hsi

