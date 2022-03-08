Aspiration’s Global Reforestation Program for Consumers and Enterprises Adopted by Deloitte, LA Clippers and Blue Apron in the United States

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced three strategic relationships that showcase how Aspiration’s sustainability offerings help companies engage their customers and employees to take action toward ambitious climate goals.

Deloitte, as part of its broader initiative to engage its employees in making positive climate choices, has pledged to plant trees to recognize individuals’ actions during Earth Month in April to reduce their carbon footprint in their day-to-day work. Deloitte selected Aspiration to collaborate on this program, underscoring the importance of sustainability to both of their businesses.

“ Deloitte is committed to helping its people adopt and share sustainability-focused approaches in their professional lives and where they live and work,” said Scott Corwin, Managing Director, ESG Chief Strategic and Commercial Officer for Deloitte LLP. “ By empowering our employees to take climate action, Deloitte can amplify its positive impact inside and outside the organization as we fulfill our commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 for our own operations.”

Recently, LA Clippers and Aspiration announced a multi-year partnership that set a new standard for social responsibility in sports by building the first climate positive arena and committing to programs that will make a difference in the fight against climate change.

" There is a responsibility associated with building the best arena in the world," said Steve Ballmer, owner of the Clippers. " The time has come for us to be accountable and be a catalyst in protecting our planet. Aspiration, as our first founding partner, supports the stake we are planting in the ground to make Intuit Dome the most sustainable arena in the world."

In addition, Blue Apron customers will soon be able to offset a part of their carbon footprint through Aspiration’s sustainable products. With every qualifying purchase made on a Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card, Aspiration will plant a tree and let users plant an additional tree by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar.

“ We continue to look for ways to reward our most loyal customers financially and by partnering with Aspiration, we can help them make a positive impact on the environment with their everyday purchases,” said Linda Findley, President and CEO of Blue Apron. “ This program makes it easy, automated and engaging to embed sustainability into cardmembers’ daily routine.”

“ Organizations like Deloitte, the LA Clippers, Blue Apron and Aspiration share a common goal in undertaking large and impactful steps toward meeting the climate crisis,” said Joe Sanberg, cofounder of Aspiration. “ Deloitte’s sustainability-focused workforce programs, the LA Clippers action against climate change, and Blue Apron’s commitment to their customers are all pioneering innovation to be better stewards of saving our planet.”

Aspiration recently entered into a merger agreement with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, which, upon closing, will result in Aspiration becoming a listed company as a Public Benefit Corporation, building on Aspiration’s existing commitments to generate social and public good and operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc.

Aspiration is a leading platform to help people and businesses put automated sustainable impact into their hands and integrate it into their daily lives. Aspiration has earned the trust of its more than 7 million members by helping them spend, save, shop, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. For more information, visit Aspiration.com or Aspiration.com/business.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., led by Chairman & CEO Ahmed Fattouh, President Nicholaos Krenteras, and Vice Chairman Sunil Kappagoda, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to affect a business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or fintech sectors. InterPrivate III’s Board of Directors includes globally recognized financial services leaders including: former BankOneChairman, John McCoy; former Lucent and Verifone Chairman, Rich McGinn; Pine Brook founder and former Warburg Pincus Vice Chairman, Howard Newman; and fintech investor Gordy Holterman.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting