COVIDdetect by DriverCheck partners with Canadian Cancer Society to donate COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits to those who need it most

Canadian Cancer Society Kelowna Lodge Manager Nicola Morse receives a donation of rapid antigen test kits from COVIDdetect by DriverCheck earlier this year. The rapid antigen test kits are being used to test staff, volunteers, and patients at the Kelowna Lodge. Photo credit: Canadian Cancer Society.

AYR, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COVIDdetect by DriverCheck announces it will donate one COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit, containing 5 rapid antigen tests, to the Canadian Cancer Society for every 10 kits purchased online at COVIDdetect.ca. DriverCheck is the leading provider of workplace medical testing and assessments and the developer of COVIDdetect, one of the most comprehensive DIY/at-home COVID-19 testing solutions for individuals and businesses. The partnership follows a donation of 1,000 tests on February 4 in commemoration of World Cancer Day and comes at a time when public health restrictions are being lifted and Canadians are progressively returning to regular activities to spend more time with family and friends.

“We are excited to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society to support the incredible work they deliver to thousands of individuals and families every year coast-to-coast,” says Connor Page, Vice President, Strategy at COVIDdetect. “My father, Dr. Chris Page, who passed away in 2021 from cancer founded our company DriverCheck more than 25 years ago on the mission of creating a healthier and safer world and I know he would be very proud of this partnership. During these difficult times we have been doing everything we can to carry on his vision, which is why partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society is so special for the DriverCheck and COVIDdetect family.”

The rapid antigen test kits donated by COVIDdetect will be distributed across Canada primarily serving the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wheels of Hope and Lodge programs. Wheels of Hope, a volunteer driving program to help people travel to and from their treatments, and the lodge program, which has 7 locations providing accommodations as well as social and emotional support through different program and activities for people with cancer who must travel to receive treatment, helped approximately 2,000 and 4,500 cancer patients, respectively, last year.

“The Canadian Cancer Society has been dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer for over 80 years,” says Sandra Krueckl, Executive Vice President, Mission, Information and Support Services at Canadian Cancer Society. "The pandemic has added pressure and affected our services in many ways. We rely on rapid antigen test kits and other forms of testing and precautions to keep our programs running while ensuring the health of our staff, volunteers, and patients we support. While many Canadians learn to exist with COVID-19, our lodge staff and Wheel of Hope volunteers still need to be very diligent and careful to help ensure the safety of the thousands of cancer patients they help every month. Therefore, we are so pleased with this partnership with COVIDdetect and their donation of rapid antigen test kits.”

The COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will help the Canadian Cancer Society run its programs as safely as possible, just as they will help individuals, families and businesses get back to work safely, plan for the upcoming holidays and, ultimately, to learn how to live with COVID-19 with greater confidence and safety.

“As restrictions loosen in many provinces, we are committed to doing what we can to help people keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe,” says Dr. Jonathan Davids, Corporate Medical Director at COVIDdetect. “The Canadian Cancer Society’s programs are vital to our communities, and we are pleased to play a part in helping them to continue to safely operate especially with public health restrictions lifting. Rapid antigen tests are an essential COVID-19 risk mitigation tool right now for all Canadians but especially for those serving the needs of those living with cancer and other underlying medical conditions.”

“We are happy to provide a helping hand to keep cancer patients safe and relieve the stress of frontline workers and volunteers by providing rapid antigen test kits to the Canadian Cancer Society,” says Page. “The Canadian Cancer Society helps improve the lives of so many Canadians and we are happy to help support their important work.”

Starting today, every COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit purchased on the COVIDdetect.ca online store will be tallied towards the donation count, up to a financial equivalent of $100,000 in donations. Customers can also donate directly to the Canadian Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.ca/CovidDetect.

To learn more about the Canadian Cancer Society, visit cancer.ca.

About COVIDdetect

Launched in 2021 as one of the most comprehensive DIY/at-home testing services for businesses, COVIDdetect is an extension of DriverCheck’s commitment to focus on good medicine and good health first, knowing the business’ wellbeing will follow. COVIDdetect combines Health Canada-approved COVID-19 test kits with an easy-to-use web-based software. The platform is the next evolution in COVID-19 testing, medical surveillance, vaccination tracking and enables participants to perform Do-it-Yourself (DIY) testing from the comfort and convenience of their homes, anytime, anywhere. COVIDdetect is also available as a stand-alone service or part of an onsite or in-clinic program. For more information, visit COVIDdetect.ca and DriverCheck.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.