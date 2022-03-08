2022 Orlando Predators Arena Football Season Returns to the Amway Center Promising a Nostalgic Blast From the Past as Well as Fresh, Unsurpassed Family Friendly Football Excitement for All Ages

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The return of one of Orlando’s most storied franchises, The Orlando Predators of the National Arena League (NAL), formally of the Arena Football League (AFL) is back and fired up! The team is bringing the electrifying brand of football we all know and wrapping into a night of entertainment and fun for the entire Central Florida community to enjoy.

In 2021, the Orlando Predator’s returned to competitive play, led by the newly collaborated owners/partnership team of Nate Starling and John Cheney. Following a re-boot 2019 season and 2020 COVID forced hiatus, the two Central Florida businessmen have transformed their mutual passion of the sport in 2022 to showcase a combination of great football and unforgettable entertainment for all ages and lifestyles at the Amway Center.

The Preds have been diligently preparing to bring the local community and fan base a style of tough and disciplined football that will light up the scoreboard with a creative and fast offensive approach to the game led by Head Coach Jeff Higgins. Coach Higgins has a vision for this Predator’s team that is prepared to repeat the playoff performances and League Championships the Orlando fan base had become so accustomed to experiencing over the last 25 years.

Originally from the upstate New York area and minority owner of the Albany Empire Arena Football team, Nate purchased the Orlando Predators in 2018. He is a proven and longtime local businessman with an extensive personal commitment to hospital-based ministry, children with disabilities and cancer related philanthropic organizations.

Nate’s business partner John was a former all American college wrestler and successful local businessman, who coached football in Volusia County for 25 years. John became co-owner in 2021 and promises the 2022 upcoming season will be “one to remember!”

According to Nate, “COVID hurt all sports venues in 2020 and although we did participate in 2021 season, we have been carefully working behind the scenes laying the groundwork for an exciting 2022 season. 2022 Orlando Predators Football Schedule.

Co-Owner John Cheney adds, “2021 was a quiet, re-building year for the team. We’re excited to bring what we believe is the best brand of football and entertainment to Orlando and its fan base.

For 2022, both owners advise they are currently planning extensive charity and community related initiatives and partnerships to share the good will of both the Predators and its extraordinary fans.

For 2022 Corporate Partnership Sponsor opportunities, Contact Crystofer (CJ) Roberts at 1.800.605.1837 or email CorporatePartnerships@orlandopreds.com.