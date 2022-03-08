Satellogic and Astraea Enable Direct Collection Access for Emergency Response in Ukraine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced a collaboration with Astraea, a geospatial and AI analysis software company, to distribute critical Earth Observation (“EO”) data directly to the Ukrainian government, allied governments, and humanitarian organizations on the ground.

Satellogic is providing its Daily Collection Access service to the Ukrainian government and allied nations. This service delivers a direct stream of high-resolution satellite imagery collections over Ukraine’s sovereign territory as well as neighboring areas of interest. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spread across the country, targeting multiple cities and critical infrastructure. High-resolution satellite imagery offers detailed visibility at scale to monitor military movement, assess post-event damage, plan civilian evacuation routes, and evaluate effective distribution of resources.

“Satellogic is working directly with the government of Ukraine and allied nations to protect the innocent lives of Ukrainian citizens and residents. This collaboration will enable us to distribute time-critical information quickly and securely to those actively involved in ground operations and refugee missions,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic.

This data will also be made available to approved humanitarian and non-governmental organizations via a simplified and secure interface provided by Astraea. Request an account here: https://ukraineobserver.earth.

“We are honored to be working with Satellogic on this critical effort. A good portion of our Engineering team is Ukrainian and is on the ground in Kyiv and other places in the country. Hence, this is deeply personal for us. We are focused day and night to help those we work with and care deeply about – and to leverage the power of EO data to save lives, protect innocent civilians and undo the damage caused by conflict,” said Brendan Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Astraea.

This service is intended for peaceful use only and must align with Satellogic’s Terms of Use and commitment to supporting humanitarian purposes.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data of high-resolution images and analytics through its information platform to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

About Astraea

Astraea was founded in 2016 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Astraea's cloud-native platform, EarthAI, provides the tools and infrastructure required to build production-level analytics on satellite, aerial, and drone imagery. By eliminating the common barriers to processing this valuable resource, Astraea is enabling individuals & organizations to access, analyze, and unlock actionable insights from petabytes of Earth-observing data at a fraction of the cost and complexity previously required.

Astraea: See the Earth as it could be.

https://astraea.earth/

Forward-Looking Statements

