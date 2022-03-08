Bill.com and CPA.com Expand Long-standing Partnership by Adding Divvy as the New Exclusive Partner for Expense Management, Corporate Card, and Spend Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Divvy, a Bill.com company, has been named CPA.com’s new exclusive partner for expense management, corporate cards*, and spend management. This move expands the partnership between CPA.com and Bill.com, CPA.com’s exclusive partner for bill management since 2008, and replaces the previous expense management solution with a new offering that will unite all bill payments, expense management and card spending in one comprehensive solution. A key strategy in supporting CPA.com’s updated client advisory services (CAS) 2.0 framework, firms can now have the technology tools to provide more strategic counsel for clients.

"We're excited to build on our partnership with CPA.com, as we continue to deliver on our vision of an all-in-one financial operations solution for customers,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder at Bill.com. “The powerful combination of Divvy and Bill.com provides businesses with the ability to see 100% of their B2B spend, giving accounting firms a tremendous advantage to level up their advisory services and provide more value to their clients."

According to CPA.com’s recent CAS Benchmark Survey, CAS is the fastest growing practice area for accounting firms. To help firms keep pace with demand and realize the full potential of CAS, CPA.com recently introduced CAS 2.0 for business transformation and change management, providing firms with a more holistic vision and approach to drive firmwide adoption of CAS.

“As CAS continues to grow, becoming a more critical part of firms’ offerings, they need a comprehensive technology solution that provides their clients greater access to business credit, increased control over spending and a real-time view of their finances,” said Erik Asgeirsson, President and CEO of CPA.com, the technology business subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). “Bill.com’s Divvy Accountant Advisor Program, in partnership with CPA.com, empowers accounting firms with an integrated software solution and corporate card for their CAS clients, allowing them to deliver higher-value advisory services.”

Divvy provides an all-in-one expense management platform that pairs corporate cards with Divvy’s automated software to more effectively manage credit card spending, expenses, and budgets. For accounting firms looking to deliver on next-generation advisory services, this provides a key differentiator and strategic advantage.

The Divvy Accountant Advisor Program, in partnership with CPA.com, provides accounting firms and their clients the ability to:

Automate previously manual, time-consuming tasks, such as expense reports

Have real-time visibility and insight into business spend

Control budgets and spending activity in real-time from a mobile phone

Manage Divvy corporate cards with simple, easy-to-use, integrated software

Benefits to firms include:

Easy access and real-time visibility into client spend and expenses

Exclusive promotions and rewards for firms and their clients

Tailored training and content to support firms’ success with the new solution and capabilities

Dedicated partner support and resource hub complete with templates and materials to enable client success

Co-marketing and promotional opportunities including customer success stories and more

Client benefits include:

Free, award-winning spend and expense management software

Exclusive Divvy and Bill.com offers and incentives

“Divvy puts the power in the business owner’s hands when it comes to managing spend. Especially after the last two years where cash flow was so critical and a remote workforce added layers of complexity, businesses need tools that make it easier for them to operate at their best. Divvy’s spend management solution starts with putting the right controls on budget and expenses in place and makes it simple to onboard new employees without losing that control. And with the partnership and support that Bill.com and Divvy have always delivered, this is truly a best-in-class solution.” — Nick Pasquarosa, Founder & CEO, Bookkeeper360

Read more about this partnership here. To learn more about how CAS practices can benefit from this program, join CPA.com, Divvy and a firm practitioner, on a free-CPE live webinar on March 30th. To learn more about the Divvy Accountant Advisor Program, click here.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflows. The company partners with 6 out of 10 of the largest U.S. financial institutions and 85 of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the U.S., with a growing global focus. CPA.com is a subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA), the most influential body of accounting and financial professionals worldwide. Learn more about CAS 2.0.

*Card issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC