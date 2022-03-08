AMGA Partners with Lightbeam Health Solutions to Help Clinicians Deliver High Performance Health Care

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMGA (American Medical Group Association) and Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, are proud to announce an exclusive partnership whereby the two organizations will collaborate, along with group practices across the country, to advance solutions aimed at reducing cost of care, improving quality, advancing research, and engaging clinicians as they navigate value-based care.

Under the comprehensive partnership, Lightbeam will provide its industry-leading data platform to empower AMGA members to advance their work in creating population health strategies that will support their move to value-based care. This new partnership builds on AMGA’s long history of helping members improve care delivery through best practices and shared learning.

“Lightbeam Health Solutions has been an outstanding corporate partner of AMGA for years, and we were proud to honor them with the Distinguished Corporate Partner Award in May of 2020,” said Jerry Penso, M.D., M.B.A., president and CEO of AMGA. “Lightbeam deeply understands and appreciates the many challenges that multispecialty medical groups are facing today, and most importantly, are truly committed to helping our members succeed.”

“We are honored and excited to expand our relationship with AMGA,” said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “We are thrilled to provide AMGA’s innovative members with top-tiered data sharing, analysis, and research in a dedicated effort to support healthcare professionals in improving population health.”

“We’re excited for what lies ahead,” said Dr. Penso. “Together, AMGA and Lightbeam Health Solutions will help AMGA members improve the care they deliver by creating powerful tools and a learning network of the nation’s leading medical groups and health systems. It’s about using data to take health care to the next level of performance.”

To learn more about this innovative partnership, visit the Lightbeam Health booth at the Mandalay Bay Resort during the AMGA 2022 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 9-12, 2022.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of health care in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members’ recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. Over 177,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to more than one in three Americans.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.