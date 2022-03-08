Akur8 Announces Gold Sponsorship of 2022 Casualty Actuarial Society RPM Virtual Seminar

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, is excited to announce its Gold sponsorship of the 2022 CAS Ratemaking, Product and Modeling Virtual Seminar taking place virtually on March 15 and 16.

Specifically developed for actuaries and predictive modelers, Akur8’s solution enhances insurers’ pricing processes by automating technical and commercial premium modeling with proprietary transparent machine learning technology. The core benefits for insurers include a reduction in data preparation and modeling time which effectively accelerates time to market and the production of more predictive models, while ensuring full transparency and control of the models created.

“In addition to being a Diamond Society Partner of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), Akur8 is thrilled to announce our Gold sponsorship of the 2022 CAS RPM Virtual Seminar, which provides property-casualty insurance actuaries and consultants with the opportunity for continued professional growth and maintenance of actuarial credentials. We at Akur8 are honored to support the professional development of CAS members while also providing a forum for actuarial professionals to stay current on topics related to Ratemaking, Product Management/Innovation and Modeling,” said Samuel Falmagne, CEO of Akur8.

About Akur8

Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with Transparent Machine Learning, boosting insurers’ pricing capabilities with unprecedented speed and accuracy across the pricing process without compromising on auditability or control.

Our modular pricing platform automates technical and commercial premium modeling. It empowers insurers to compute adjusted and accurate rates in line with their business strategy while materially impacting their business and maintaining absolute control of the models created, as required by state regulators. With Akur8, time spent modeling is reduced by 10x, the models’ predictive power is increased by 10% and loss ratio improvement potential is boosted by 2-4%.

Akur8 already serves 40+ customers across 20+ countries, including AXA, Generali and Munich Re; specialty insurers Canopius and Tokio Marine Kiln; consulting partners Xceedance and Perr & Knight; and insurtechs Bought by Many and wefx. 600 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models across all lines of business. Akur8’s strategic partnerships include Milliman, Duck Creek, Guidewire and Sapiens.

About CAS

The Casualty Actuarial Society is a leading international organization for credentialing and professional education. Founded in 1914, the CAS is the world’s only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks and serves over 9,100 members worldwide. CAS members are experts in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, finance, risk management, and enterprise risk management. Professionals educated by the CAS empower business and government to make well-informed strategic, financial and operational decisions.