Global Aerospace and Defense Company Selects CoreSite to Support Its Modern Hybrid IT Strategy

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), announced it is supporting a multinational aerospace and defense company. The company’s current in-house data center is being decommissioned due to obsolete and inefficient systems and lack of public cloud access.

“This use case is one that we are increasingly seeing in enterprise and government-related markets to modernize to a cloud-adjacent, carrier-dense environment,” said Matt Johns, CoreSite’s Regional Sales VP in the Mid-Atlantic region. “Now more than ever organizations are partnering with companies like CoreSite to manage and scale their rapidly changing data and IT requirements so they can focus on their core business. The CoreSite team has a solid track record of working in this industry, and we look forward to supporting the implementation of a hybrid IT strategy for this aerospace and defense company.”

The CoreSite solution includes a comprehensive IT infrastructure deployed in its Northern Virginia data center campus. The colocation environment is equipped with diverse fiber connectivity and direct, native access to all the major cloud providers, ensuring low latency, rapid scalability and improved costs.

In addition to deploying a hybrid IT solution for the defense company, CoreSite securely enables workload migrations to the public cloud and delivers power from 100% renewable energy sources. Through its NIST and SOC compliances at the data center, CoreSite will also meet the heightened physical security requirements of the defense company with an advanced access control security system with motion sensing technology, biometric dual authentication entry requirements and 24x7x365 monitoring by onsite security qualified personnel.

“CoreSite is highly equipped to deliver end-to-end, secure and compliant solutions for the aerospace and defense community,” said Anthony Hatzenbuehler, CoreSite’s SVP of Data Center Operations. “Our purpose-built northern Virginia campus is the ideal location for government agencies and contractors to outsource their data center environments while ensuring the highest levels of connectivity, security and data compliance.”

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by American Tower from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.