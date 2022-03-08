Aleo and Forte Partner to Power the Next Generation of Gaming Economics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aleo, a leading platform for building private blockchain-based applications that raised $200 million in a Series B equity financing led by led by Kora Management LP and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, revealed on Tuesday that blockchain-based gaming company Forte will incorporate Aleo’s zero-knowledge proof technology to dramatically expand its ability to fuel blockchain-based economies in new and existing video games. The partnership marks the latest expansion of Forte’s powerful gaming economics platform, leveraging Aleo’s scalable architecture to unlock new depths of gameplay and build more inclusive and immersive gaming ecosystems. Forte is already using Aleo’s technology to mint, transfer, and trade non-fungible tokens (representing in-game items) within several in-game economies to serve an existing, real-world use case.

The Forte Platform enables developers to create and operate games using token-based economies that are simple for players and fan communities to engage with, whether playing an old title or a new blockchain-based game. By integrating Aleo’s powerful Layer-1 scaling solution into its already considerable technology arsenal, Forte provides developers with even greater freedom and autonomy to build in-game economies, improve UX for customers, and scale the transfer of digital assets.

“Forte is building the foundation for the future of gaming with its innovative use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and its end-to-end platform gives developers and players unprecedented power to build immersive communities around the games we love,” said Howard Wu, CEO of Aleo. “We are proud to contribute Aleo’s scaling and privacy technologies and join Forte in its mission to build sustainable gaming economies for a better and more equitable gaming experience.”

“Aleo’s platform gives Forte access to the next generation of scaling solutions which will be powered by zero-knowledge cryptography, and we look forward to integrating their technology to unlock the potential of cryptocurrencies in all forms of gaming communities,” said Forte CEO Josh Williams. “At Forte, our goal is to grow the gaming universe and to bring the power of blockchain to brand new audiences. Working with Aleo will help us to achieve that.”

Aleo’s state-of-the-art infrastructure makes it an ideal partner for scaling blockchain-based games and the in-game economies powered by Forte. By employing zero-knowledge cryptography in a novel architecture known as a “rollup” to batch multiple transactions, Aleo can support a high volume of microtransactions integral to Forte’s gaming ecosystem. That would be difficult or impossible to replicate with other technologies. Being both a fully-private and fully-programmable platform, Aleo gives developers near limitless freedom in building the next generation of dApps and enables exciting, real-world use cases that will define the next-generation web.

About Aleo

Aleo is the first developer platform for building fully private, scalable and cost-effective applications. Using zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo moves smart contract execution off-chain to enable a diverse range of decentralized applications that are both entirely private and can scale to thousands of transactions per second. Built on an open, public blockchain; Aleo brings all the flexibility of Ethereum but with a more scalable architecture in which miners don’t need to re-run every transaction, but simply verify their correctness. In advance of their mainnet launch next year, Aleo launched a successful incentivized testnet, with over 10,000 participants each downloading and running a snarkOS node on Aleo’s network.

About Forte

Forte is building economic technology for games. Its end-to-end platform enables the emergence of community economics, a system where the interests of game developers and players are aligned, leading to healthier, sustainable game communities. Forte currently works with more than 40 acclaimed game developers—Zynga, Jam City, Playstudios, Netmarble, Gallium Studios, Kongregate, Animoca, and others—from across the industry to reimagine the economics of games. The Forte team is composed of longtime games and software industry members, and backed by the largest and most forward-looking investors in the industry, including Sea Capital, Kora Management, Griffin Gaming Partners, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Battery Ventures, Canaan, Warner Music Group, and blockchain partners Cosmos, Polygon Studios, and Solana Ventures. www.forte.io

For more information, visit aleo.org.