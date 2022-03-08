Disruptive Femtech Brand Elvie Launches New “Smart Bodies” Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading femtech brand Elvie today launches a new global brand campaign in honor of International Women’s Day. “Smart Bodies” aims to bring to life the benefits of Elvie’s tech for women’s bodies and spotlight their biological complexity beyond their aesthetic value.

“Smart Bodies” rewrites the narrative on women’s bodies and the power they hold. Eva Lazarus, a multi-genre artist and breastfeeding mother, takes center stage to perform Elvie’s new anthem, championing the smartness of women’s bodies. Eva and Mother London co-wrote the lyrics that reframe the cultural conversation around women’s bodies in a powerful tribute to womanhood and motherhood.

“Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don’t want to be held to societal standards,” said Aoife Nally, Chief Marketing Officer of Elvie. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

Elvie continues to advance its mission to close the innovation gap in tech, which has historically been male-dominated, by raising the bar for female health-focused products. Most recently, the company introduced Elvie Stride, a hospital-grade, smart, ultra-quiet, hands-free breast pump broadly covered by insurers, to the US market to increase the accessibility of its game-changing technology. Recognized as a 2021 TIME Best Invention of the Year, the high-performance innovation is the latest example of how Elvie is setting new standards in femtech.

Since introducing the award-winning pelvic floor device, Elvie Trainer and the world’s first silent, wearable breast pump, Elvie Pump, the global company has been at the forefront of the rapidly expanding femtech category. Last year, Elvie secured a $97M total Series C fundraise to invest in product innovation, market expansion and operational readiness to support the next phase of rapid growth.

“Smart Bodies” follows Elvie’s successful campaign, “Pumping Unplugged,” in collaboration with Mother London, where Elvie highlighted the freedom that a wearable, cordless breast pump brings women while encouraging an open conversation around motherhood.

“I wanted to get involved with Elvie on this new project because of the fears I had prior to becoming a mother. Normalizing all of the associated experiences of womanhood/motherhood are so important and as a new mum I found it liberating to celebrate how inspiring it is that our bodies are undeniably smart and strong,” said Eva Lazarus. “I would love women to take that away from this campaign and feel emboldened. We are magnificent!”

“Smart Bodies” will run in the US on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, VOD and TikTok, as well as in seven other markets. To view the campaign or learn more about Elvie, visit Elvie.com.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women.

After realizing the lack of support for new mums, CEO Tania Boler brought together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to redesign the existing unattractive and outdated medical devices in women’s health into sleek consumer products that could be used at home. Last year, Elvie received the TIME Best Invention Award for Elvie Stride and two GOOD DESIGN® Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for its Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch breastfeeding support products. For more information visit elvie.com.