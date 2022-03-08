Navy Federal Credit Union Celebrates Military Children and Teens, Sponsors Our Military Kids Courageous Kids of 2021 Contest

During this April’s Month of the Military Child, the “Our Military Kids Courageous Kids of 2021 Contest” sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union is honoring 12 courageous children and teens. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union is celebrating April’s Month of the Military Child by sponsoring the “Our Military Kids Courageous Kids of 2021 Contest,” which honors the diverse strengths of the military community and the additional challenges military children and teens faced in 2021.

Nominations are open from March 1-27, 2022, at www.ourmilitarykids.org/contest. The nominees must have a parent who, in 2021, deployed overseas or was activated on a stateside mission with the National Guard or Reserve OR underwent treatment for post-9/11, combat-related injuries.

Twelve (12) winners, representing all branches of U.S. military service, will be selected by a designated Nomination Review Committee based upon each child or teen’s (ages 3-18) demonstrated courage, resilience, or strength in one or more categories: at home, in their community, at school, or in extracurricular activities.

“Military kids serve through their own unique experiences of being resilient and brave,” said Eric Rowe, who grew up as a military child and serves as a Regional Manager at Navy Federal Credit Union. “We’re grateful to be able to give these military families that little bit of extra support they need so their kids can pursue what makes them happy and continue to thrive.”

Winners will each receive a $300 cash stipend and a personalized award certificate, and their story will be shared on the Our Military Kids website, social media channels, digital and print newsletters, and in other media outlets.

Family, friends, teachers, coaches, and other community members may nominate eligible military children and teens using this year’s nomination form. Nominees do not need to have previously received Our Military Kids grants to be eligible.

This April marks the 36th annual Month of the Military Child, as established in 1986 by former U.S. Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger to honor the brave children of our Nation’s service members and Veterans. In 2021, the first “Our Military Kids Courageous Kids Contest” garnered 200 nomination submissions and honored military children and teens from across the United States.

"We were thrilled to receive so many incredible stories highlighting military kids’ courage, resilience, and strength during last year's Courageous Kids of 2020 Contest," said Kara Dallman, U.S. Navy Veteran and Executive Director of Our Military Kids. "This year, we are aiming to receive even more nominations from family, friends, teachers, and other community members who have seen firsthand what an impact these amazing military children and teens have at home, in their communities, at school, and in their favorite extracurricular activities, no matter what circumstances they may face."

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 351 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Our Military Kids: Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children (ages 3-18) of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has proudly provided 77,000 activity grants worth $30 million to children and teens across the country.