DeCurtis Corporation Announces Strategic Investment from Invictus Global Management

ORLANDO, Fla. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeCurtis Corporation (“DeCurtis” or the Company”), a provider of location and proximity-based software to the travel and hospitality industries, today announced the receipt of a substantial strategic investment from Invictus Global Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus”).

DeCurtis provides software solutions across the cruise line, theme park, hospitality, restaurant and related industries where high-quality technology is critical to sustainable growth. The DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) is an end-to-end, enterprise grade software solution that enables location and proximity-based services to assist in operational efficiency, experience enhancement and customer engagement.

The investment and relationship with Invictus will provide working capital to allow the Company to focus on strategic initiatives as the travel and hospitality sectors re-emerge from the pandemic. Invictus joins Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC (“Shamrock Capital”), a Los Angeles-based investment firm, as a strategic partner to DeCurtis. Shamrock Capital previously announced a strategic growth investment in the Company in May 2019.

Derek Fournier, President and CEO of DeCurtis, commented:

“ We are excited to announce this partnership with Invictus. This investment will enable us to continue to grow and scale our business to further penetrate the hospitality and travel verticals. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Invictus to optimize our core business and provide additional value to our customers.”

Andy Schwalb, Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Voyages, added:

“ We are excited about the announcement around Invictus and DeCurtis. DeCurtis has been a valuable partner and knowing they have secured additional financial strength will allow even more growth and investment in their platform. This in turn will enable us to continue improving on what we feel is the most advanced experience platform at sea and further enhance the Sailor journey through technology.”

Cindy Chen Delano, Founder of Invictus Global Management, commented:

“ Invictus is proud to be a working capital provider and strategic partner to DeCurtis alongside of Shamrock Capital. We are impressed with the innovative technology the DeCurtis team has built and are eager to work with the Company to unlock additional value. We see tremendous growth potential and opportunities to increase operational efficiency and provide a seamless customer experience through its innovative platform.”

Andy Howard, Partner at Shamrock Capital, added:

“ Shamrock Capital welcomes Invictus as a fellow strategic partner to DeCurtis. We believe the additional capital from Invictus will help the Company make significant progress towards its larger vision and ultimate growth aspirations. We view this investment as transformational for the business and look forward to having Invictus’ expertise and support.”

About DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation is the premier provider of location and proximity enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement and experience evolution. Creator of Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS™), the DeCurtis Experience Platform '(DXP™), and DeCurtis Shield™, DeCurtis Corporation is the leader in providing transformational experience technology based on decades of deep industry knowledge in the cruise space that is applicable to other sectors. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world’s best, most-recognized brands, DeCurtis Corporation transforms the guest experience to be safer, secure and more efficient through the creative application of the latest technology. For more information on DeCurtis Corporation, please visit www.decurtis.com.

About Invictus Global Management

Invictus Global Management is an SEC-registered investment firm based in Austin, Texas. The firm was founded by Amit Patel and Cindy Chen Delano to invest in special situations with particular emphasis on private debt solutions in complex litigation-oriented situations. The firm has a flexible mandate, and its investments typically exhibit minimal correlation to global financial markets. Invictus believes its ability to deliver long-term value for investors is a result of its transparent and open culture that promotes and nurtures high-performing talent with diverse perspectives, experiences and strong ethical values.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $3.9 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments and entertainment intellectual property rights ownership. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit Shamrockcap.com.