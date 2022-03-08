Slice Strengthens Commitment to Protecting Small Businesses With the Launch of AERO’s Workers’ Compensation Insurance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand cloud-based insurance platform, and Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. have launched Workers’ Compensation Insurance via AERO Insurance.

AERO’s Workers’ Compensation Insurance product is available initially in Georgia and Illinois, but will soon be available nationwide to Appalachian’s growing customer base of over 100,000 independent agents. Agents experience a frictionless quote and bind journey in less than 10 minutes. The AERO Insurance Workers’ Comp product supports primary industries such as Automobile Service, Construction, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail / Wholesale and more across 55+ class codes.

"By expanding our product offerings with AERO to include Workers' Compensation Insurance, we are taking another important step in providing comprehensive and affordable coverage to small businesses, which is often one of their largest operational expenses," said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is building the future of insurance by enabling insurers, MGAs, and technology platforms to build intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.:

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) offers a leading insurance wholesale brokerage outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of quality products. AUI is a Nationwide MGA that specializes in Workers'​ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines products. The company also offers a brokerage unit that expands their product offering beyond their Managed Programs and allows them to place large specialized risks. AUI’s “one–stop” approach affords the convenience of dealing with one sales and administration staff, while gaining access to a wide range of high quality companies. Appalachian Underwriters is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acrisure.