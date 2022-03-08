Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Selects Zenoss and ADCom for Managed IT Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. (CCBCU), a private Coca-Cola bottling company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, has selected ADCom Solutions to provide managed IT services powered by Zenoss. CCBCU, the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, selected the solution to modernize their IT telecom data infrastructure and ensure the highest levels of customer service.

Founded in 1902, CCBCU is principally engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of more than 750 nonalcoholic beverages, over half of which are no- or low-calorie options.

In the past few years, the company has undergone an epic transformation, tripling the size and scope of the business. CCBCU now has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 sales and distribution centers and eight production facilities located throughout six southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The CCBCU portfolio includes sparkling brands such as Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta and AHA, as well as still brands such as Smartwater, Dasani, Powerade, Gold Peak, Monster, Minute Maid and many more.

CCBCU began working with ADCom Solutions in 2012 and has maintained a long and prosperous relationship. In April 2021, ADCom upgraded CCBCU to the VEEUE platform, which is powered by Zenoss. Since then, the company has observed measurable infrastructure improvements that have positively impacted business outcomes. CCBCU uses the VEEUE platform to continuously verify the health of the overall telecom data infrastructure, streamline ticket creation, and more efficiently implement changes. The company also leverages the platform to easily assess inventory, perform historical ticket analysis, and rapidly pinpoint telecom data infrastructure issues.

“The platform is very powerful and yet extremely user-friendly,” said Mike Neighbors, director of information technology for Coca-Cola Bottling Company United. “The ADCom team works hand in glove with our internal team to ensure the IT telecom data infrastructure is always running smoothly.”

Zenoss Cloud, which powers the ADCom VEEUE platform, is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

"We’re extremely proud to be trusted by Coca-Cola Bottling Company United in their digital transformation journey," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "It is an awesome company that has become a household name that is trusted by consumers and partners alike."

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. Historically significant franchises within the Coca-Cola UNITED family include Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula; Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; and Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System. Approximately 10,000 of the company’s associates live and work in local markets across southeastern franchises serving consumers and customers.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.