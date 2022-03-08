BioTalent Canada Named as a “Best Workplace for Women” for 2022

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada is honoured to mark International Women’s Day by being recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Women. The distinction comes after being named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada, Best Workplaces in Ontario, and Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness the previous year.

“BioTalent Canada tries to lead by example in all of its own talent practices and strategies,” says Pamela Gray, Vice-President of Program Development at BioTalent Canada. “We’d lose credibility if we didn’t practice what we preach to employers about the importance of diversity in hiring practices. As it stands, we can point to our own team as evidence of the value women bring to the workplace.”

According to BioTalent Canada’s National Labour Market Information study released in 2021, women make up only 34% of Canada’s bio-economy workforce. The team at BioTalent Canada, whose mission is to support the people behind life-changing science, is comprised of more than 80% female workers including 75% of senior management positions.

BioTalent Canada has experienced significant growth over the past two years, largely due to the contributions of the women on staff. Understanding that, the leadership team and Board of Directors place a heavy emphasis on making the company an attractive place to work.

“Our recruitment efforts have been geared not only to women,” says Sylvia Monteiro, Manager of People and Culture at BioTalent Canada. “We focus our recruitment plans on finding the best people and ensure our practices are inclusive for people of all different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. And really, that’s the tactic that would best serve all employers, regardless of industry.”

To be eligible for the Best Workplaces for Women list, an organization must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with 10-50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2021, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.