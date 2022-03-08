Jabil Photonics Strengthens Relationship with Nokia to Expand Transceiver Coherent Product Family

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its Photonics business unit, a leading provider of customized design, manufacturing and test solutions for optical communications products, is presenting a new transceiver to expand its coherent product family during the OFC 2022 conference and exhibition being held in San Diego, CA from March 8-10, 2022.

The CFP2 DCO ECO version is a 100/200Gb/s coherent transceiver in a CFP2 form factor supporting both 100Gb/s and 200Gb/s line rates with framing and functionalities geared toward the most recent standardization agreements, including “open Forward Error Correction (O-FEC).” The coherent transceiver has been designed for 100G long haul and 200G metro regional networks.

The module is based on Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent digital signal processing (CDSP) and Nokia’s CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine to provide best-in-class optical performances and minimum power consumption. The coherent transceiver is compatible with both host systems developed for current 100G/200G modules, in addition to new ones designed for 400G CFP2 DCOs.

“The coherent silicon transmitter and receiver (CSTAR) portfolio of optical engines for 100G to 400G applications offers a highly compact form factor, low-power operations, and unprecedented performance that can be aligned into both pluggable and on-board form factors,” said Ed Englehart, GM Optical Sub-systems, Optical Networking for Nokia. “We are excited to engage with Jabil on their next generation of high-performance pluggable solutions.”

“Jabil Photonics continues to expand its coherent product family to fit customer requirements with the best solutions. The CFP2 DCO ECO is a second-generation module following the current first-generation module based on DSP 16nm and CSTAR-200, and significantly minimizes power consumption with the most recent DSP and optical engine technologies,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit.

The CFP2 DCO ECO is currently available to sample and will be generally available mid-calendar year 2022. For more information about the Jabil Photonics, visit booth #3525 at OFC 2022 (https://www.ofcconference.org) in San Diego from March 8-10.

