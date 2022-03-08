STARLUX Airlines Selects RWS to Power Digital Expansion Across Asia

CHALFONT ST PETER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, has been selected by STARLUX Airlines to power the next phase of its global expansion strategy. The Taiwan-based airline company has recently expanded from three to 12 destinations.

STARLUX Airlines needed a content management system that could provide customers with an intuitive, self-service digital experience in their own language. Selecting Tridion, an intelligent content platform, will enable the company to easily offer local-language experiences across any digital channel for future routes and services.

“Our home-grown content management system wasn’t able to support our business objectives,” explains Lucas Chuang, CIO of STARLUX Airlines. “We needed to provide customers with an intuitive, self-service digital experience in their own language – something that just wasn’t possible with our current CMS without a great deal of development work.”

Alongside managing website content, Tridion will also enable STARLUX to centrally manage and translate the inflight entertainment programme list and related content.

“STARLUX Airlines has big ambitions, and needs to move quickly in order to capitalize on the market opportunity,” says Thomas Labarthe, President of Language Services and Technology at RWS. “We’re delighted to play such a central role in the company’s journey, and look forward to working closely with the team over the coming months and years to help them realize their global ambitions.

RWS’s Professional Services team managed the entire project, from designing STARLUX Airlines' technical architecture, to implementing the platform and integrating with third-party systems. Tridion is an intelligent content platform that enables organizations to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital content to customers, employees and partners. Some of the world’s largest brands and airline companies rely on Tridion to deliver multilingual digital experiences across any channel.

