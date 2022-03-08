PROS Industry-Leading Pricing Advances Global Business Strategy for B Braun Medical

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced B Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) has selected PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management to advance its global business strategy by incorporating AI-powered pricing into its strategic initiatives. PROS real-time dynamic pricing will provide more visibility into market dynamics, improving how B. Braun forecasts and optimizes prices to deposition competitive offerings and drive revenue profitably on a recurring basis.

Today’s rapidly changing market conditions have perpetuated the need for businesses to quickly and more frequently execute personalized, market-relevant pricing adjustments across all channels to maintain margin and revenue profitability.

B Braun, a global pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Melsungen, Germany, faced this same problem and selected PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management Advantage to provide the speed and agility needed to execute pricing adjustments at scale—allowing them to optimize prices faster and more accurately. With PROS, B. Braun ensures pricing strategies can be executed consistently across the globe while allowing for flexibility to adapt on a per region basis. This combination of control and flexibility allows sales teams to deliver personalized prices faster and easier to their customers to ultimately win more deals, profitably.

“The ability to drive real-time, effective pricing that meets the expectations of our customers while improving our margins allows us to stay ahead of the competition and is a critical component of our overall business strategy,” said B. Braun Vice President of Healthcare Strategy & Innovation, Strategic Pricing, Leo Wong. “When reviewing pricing solutions, PROS quickly proved themselves not only as technology leaders, but as true experts in pricing, with the only solution that could meet every capability we were looking for and seamlessly integrated into our existing technology stack.”

PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management Advantage, part of the PROS Platform, helps businesses develop effective omnichannel pricing strategies and drive hassle-free execution at scale, adding precision and excellence to their pricing practices. With smart analytics and reporting tools, pricing leaders can drive better alignment with C-level executives and key stakeholders, ensuring informed decisions are made and personalized dynamic prices are delivered to buyers across every channel.

Within the PROS Platform, B. Braun is also leveraging the rebate management capabilities of Enable. Driven by a seamless integration, the combined solution allows for off-invoice rebate incentives and agreement terms at the time of quote generation, dynamically calculating margins to ensure the most competitive and profitable sale. Together, PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and Enable provide an end-to-end global pricing and rebate management solution that allows B. Braun to maximize the potential of every customer relationship and maintain a competitive edge.

“Companies that wish to remain competitive need to quickly, frequently and at scale deliver prices that are market-optimized and highly personalized—taking into account specific requirements such as agreements and rebates,” said PROS Vice President of Products and Solutions, Nadine Pyter. “By harnessing the combined power of the PROS Platform and Enable rebate management, B. Braun is positioning itself to consistently lead in its market, develop the strongest customer relationships and provide the most competitive pricing and profitable sales across every channel, every time.”

