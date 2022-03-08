Apps Associates is Gaining Momentum, Completing Acquisition of Salesforce Solutions Leader, Forcivity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates, a premier enterprise application advisory services leader, today announced that is has acquired Jolt Consulting Group LLC dba Forcivity—a full-service Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS system integrator. With vertical focuses in High-Tech, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Medical, Forcivity—headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY—brings specialized expertise in Salesforce Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning and Experience Cloud, ServiceMax and IFS Field Service Management.

“Project demand continues to grow, particularly within our Salesforce practice,” said Adrian King, CEO, Apps Associates. “With Forcivity, we’re not only strengthening but broadening our breadth of offerings under our current Salesforce portfolio, especially with their capabilities in Service—a huge win for us.”

As customer demands and expectations continue to evolve and technologies advance, conditions in today’s digital age make it essential to cater to these requirements via digital channels. With Forcivity’s added expertise, Apps Associates will now have differentiating capabilities to help clients improve their customer experience by leveraging all facets of service excellence from omni-channel customer support to self-service communities and field service. “This acquisition is a plus on so many fronts—for Apps Associates and Forcivity clients alike,” said Steve Baines, President and Chief Growth Officer, Forcivity. “From our perspective, our client portfolio will now have access to a broader array of services to aide in their technology transformations—including access to global expertise and resources.” Forcivity will add approximately 105 clients to Apps Associates’ existing roster, while also extending their market reach into the Financial Services industry—creating further growth opportunity for the company.

“We’re thrilled to combine forces with Apps Associates,” said Jeff Oskin, Forcivity CEO. “It not only greatly benefits our clients, but our employees will have access to a range of new career options and opportunities that enable continued development to realize career aspirations. This truly is a win-win all around.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Apps Associates’ most recent acquisition of world-class Oracle Value Chain experts, AEI Worldwide, and marks the company’s fifth acquisition in its history. To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit: www.appsassociates.com or follow Apps Associates on social media on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise application advisory services leader with a customer-first focus. For more than two decades decision makers have turned to Apps Associates for end-to-end strategic counsel, system integration and the services required to solve their most complex business and digital transformation challenges—applying expansive expertise in data and analytics, application modernization, automation, digital systems, operations, and change management.

About Forcivity

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce, ServiceMax and IFS consultancy and system integrator, on a mission to revolutionize what customer service means. They are dedicated to helping businesses digitally transform their service operations, leveraging technology to create impactful change and improve customer and employee experiences.