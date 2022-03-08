Xandr and Scibids Partner to Bring Customizable, Independent AI to Paid Digital Media Buyers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xandr, and Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence for digital marketing, today announced a strategic alliance that seamlessly and automatically deploys Scibids AI within Xandr’s Invest DSP using Xandr’s Data Science Toolkit. The result is a frictionless experience for buyers who are able to activate Scibids’ customizable, privacy-centric, and highly performant ad decisioning.

By utilizing Xandr’s Data Science Toolkit, which offers one of the most comprehensive custom bidding and log-level-data solutions in-market, Scibids AI is able to power more granular optimization and ad decisioning that does not require user tracking and profiling to generate greater efficiency and scale for Xandr’s advertiser customers and their campaigns.

“Together with our customers Xandr has pioneered custom bidding strategies and advanced log-level data (LLD) collaborations that power some of the most innovative and sophisticated buying strategies,” said Sarah Harms, Group VP, Buy-Side Platform Sales at Xandr. “Now the market is more mature, buyers are looking to implement tailored buying strategies to achieve better outcomes, more aligned with their business needs. Whereas historically deploying custom models required in-house data science and engineering expertise, Xandr’s collaboration with Scibids bring custom models to the masses, making it easier for all buyers to implement tailored strategies, regardless of their programmatic maturity.”

“AI is raising expectations in marketing, as it is doing in virtually all other industries, particularly the open web, which requires independent and interoperable ad decisioning. The challenges for advertisers grow daily as digital marketing investments scale and become an ever more critical contributor to business growth,” said Eric Schwartz, Managing Director, North America for Scibids. “Advertisers seeking to grow their business on Xandr’s Invest DSP can now easily activate Scibids AI to scale their business objectives in an accountable and measurable manner across paid media channels.”

"We're excited to continue our work with Xandr and Scibids, a collaboration that has brought new efficiencies and new scale opportunities to our business,” said Andrew Zucker, SVP & GM of MBuy, a division of Mediaocean. “Streamlining their relationship makes this an even more enticing proposition for our brands.”

The relationship will benefit all premium cross-channel supply, including Connected TV and digital video. For those ramping up their use of first-party data, Scibids and Xandr provide a clear path to better marketing results — even if the customer does not have deep engineering, data science, or media optimization resources. More sophisticated buyers, on the other hand, are able to enjoy rich customization options that can put their proprietary insights to work with the unified benefits of the Xandr and Scibids platforms.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

About Scibids

Scibids is the independent global leader building Artificial Intelligence to make marketing more effective. Scibids AI supports strategic business outcomes for brands by building customizable algorithms for powerful ad decisioning that moves away from user tracking and profiling. Scibids AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms, helps unify the ad stack between planning and measurement, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Scibids works across the digital marketing ecosystem, is used by thousands of brands and embraced by their media agencies worldwide. Learn more at www.scibids.com.