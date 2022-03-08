Kansas’ Most Populous County to Use Tyler Technologies’ Street-Level Imaging Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with Johnson County, Kansas, for its Sketch and Desktop Verification software, powered by Tyler Verify™. The Johnson County Appraiser’s Office will use the applications in a state-mandated property imaging project to help the county accurately appraise property values.

The Appraiser’s Office is tasked with inspecting every parcel within the county and providing an accurate valuation of each property. Traditionally, these inspections are completed by sending personnel out into the field to photograph and measure each structure, which can be time- consuming. For this project, Tyler will be working with Cyclomedia, the leading provider of street-level imagery to local governments in the U.S., to deliver high-resolution photos of the exterior of every property in Johnson County.

The high resolution, 360-degree street-level imagery and terrestrial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) will integrate into Johnson County’s verification software. Cyclomedia will virtually drive through the county, verify the grade and condition of structures, inspect roadway assets such as fire hydrants, road signs, and pavement markings from a telework office, and measure these features and structures with sub-inch accuracy. All images will be easily viewable from the desktop and the county will use these photos to create land record information used in the appraisal process.

“We are pleased to work with Tyler on this important property appraisal project,” said Beau Boisvert, Johnson County appraiser. “We are excited to leverage Cyclomedia’s leading edge, highly accurate GeoCycloramas, which will enable better efficiency. Combining that with the Tyler’s verification software will ensure a smooth image capture for beneficial use process. We are assured that Tyler will help to maintain equality in the property appraisal process.”

Because the street-level imagery is captured in the cloud, the data will be easily accessible for all employees, whether they are in the office or working remotely. In addition, the images can be shared with other county departments like public works and public safety.

“We’ve had a relationship with Johnson County for many years, and we’re excited to be selected again to assist them with their latest appraisal project,” said Jake Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Appraisal Services at Tyler. “The addition of Cyclomedia will bring even more accuracy and efficiency to our processes, so the residents in Johnson County can feel confident in a fair and equitable property assessment.”

Johnson County is the most populous county in Kansas and has a population of more than 600,000. The county consists of several suburbs of Kansas City, including Overland Park, the second most populous city in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

