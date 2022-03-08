SERO Selects Aegis’ MES FactoryLogix Across Multiple Disciplines, Each with Stringent Requirements

ERLANGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES), announces that SERO GmbH has selected the FactoryLogix IIoT-based MES solution across their factories in Germany, Slovakia, and for new operations in the USA.

SERO is a leading EMS provider, specializing in areas such as ultra-precision, high-volume automotive manufacturing in Rohrbach, Germany, as well as highly flexible industrial and medical production at their Semecs’ plant in Vráble, Slovakia. The new plant Syncron in Palm Bay, USA, is being set-up for high volume automotive production for the American continent.

“As our business culture drives expansion, we needed to reduce the number of disparate internal systems and databases that depend on manual data collection, which were limiting scalability,” states Dr. Dietmar Breisacher, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SERO, who continues, “With FactoryLogix, we are digitalizing our entire global operations in line with Industry 4.0, which enables us to meet the most stringent of customer requirements. This adaptive platform suits every specific need of our various production types, and it will accompany their individual growth as well as sustain our enterprise visibility across the world.”

SERO looks forward to a fluid transition as FactoryLogix provides multiple values derived from comprehensive traceability of products, materials, tools, process and test data, production station interlocking, fully interactive paperless operation documentation utilizing electronic PCB design and 3D-CAD digital twins, automated interoperability with ERP, as well as connection through FactoryLogix’ API for SERO’s unique, special testing platform, NedFlex.

“We are very pleased that after extensive market evaluation, SERO selected Aegis, as the best solution and partner to meet their Industry 4.0 business goals,” states Daniel Walls, Managing Director EMEA at Aegis Software, who adds, “It is a pleasure to be working with SERO, and we look forward to helping them achieve their Industry 4.0 initiatives, an excellent example for the industry in how modern digital manufacturing is employed to secure opportunity in today’s changing markets.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform helps companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About SERO GmbH

SERO GmbH, a company owned by DBAG Fund VII initiated by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG), is a leading EMS provider headquartered in Rohrbach Germany. With three production plants in Rohrbach Germany, Vráble Slovakia and Palm Bay USA as well as an engineering center in Uden Netherlands SERO is providing top manufacturing services for the automotive, industry and medical market. To learn more visit https://sero.de/en/ and https://www.semecs.com

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.