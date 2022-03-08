Jaunt Air Mobility Partnering with L&T Technology Services for Advanced Air Mobility Program

Martin Peryea, CEO (left) of Jaunt Air Mobility signs an agreement with Amit Chadha, CEO of LTTS (right). Jaunt announced today the company would be working with L&T Technology Services Limited as an essential engineering partner on the Jaunt Journey eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) air taxi. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaunt Air Mobility ("Jaunt") announced today the company would be working with L&T Technology Services Limited ("LTTS") (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS) as an essential engineering partner.

Working in concert with Jaunt, Jaunt Canada, and the Canadian government, LTTS will offer end-to-end engineering support in structural design analysis and certification to develop the Jaunt Journey all-electric VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.

LTTS is a global leading pure-play engineering services company. LTTS has a track record of developing high-performance engineering solutions for global Aerospace and Defense companies for over a decade and has supported critical defense programs. With offices worldwide, including Toronto, Canada, LTTS anticipates opening R&D offices in Montréal to advance Jaunt in the design, development, and production of the Jaunt Journey.

Jaunt Air Mobility is rolling out a new generation of aircraft to meet faster urban and regional travel demand. The Jaunt Journey takes off like a helicopter and transitions to flying like a fixed-wing plane using patented Slowed-Rotor Compound (SRC) Technology. This new air transport makes it possible to travel approximately 70 miles in the air in 25 minutes or less, with trip costs affordable to the public. The Jaunt Journey, single-pilot aircraft, will carry four passengers. The vehicle will offer urban air mobility, cargo delivery, military missions, and medical transport.

Martin Peryea, CEO & CTO Jaunt, said, "At Jaunt, our vision is to usher in a range of new-age aircraft-driven urban commuting that is fast, safe, and convenient. This new clean, sustainable aircraft will reduce carbon emissions worldwide. Strategically, we are continuing to grow our Tier 1 partnerships and recognize LTTS as a best-fit engineering partner, and together we are confident of pushing the mass-scale commercialization".

Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, commented, "This partnership marks an important step for team LTTS, given the tremendous opportunities opening up in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and drone services which are emerging as alternatives to the increasingly congested on-ground mobility in cities. We believe this program will set the benchmark for future AAM projects, and our team is excited to build on this important engagement with Jaunt, with the eventual aim to make urban commuting safer, greener, efficient, and reliable".

About Jaunt

Jaunt Air Mobility is a transformative aerospace company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with design and manufacturing located in Montreal, Canada. Jaunt is building the next generation of eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) and hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft for faster, quieter, and safer travel over urban areas, moving people and packages. Jaunt is the global leader in developing Slowed-Rotor Compound (SRC) technology. The Jaunt Journey is the world's first electric aircraft combining helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft flight capabilities. Jaunt has teamed with Tier 1 aviation partners to develop the Journey and work with global operators to provide this new form of travel. Jaunt offers the most operationally efficient aircraft with a zero-carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.jauntairmobility.com.

On October 6, 2021, Jaunt entered into a merger agreement with AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO Group) and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which Jaunt will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIRO Group. The AIRO Group will bring together decades of industry-leading technology with its group companies to provide best-in-class products and services uniquely capable of addressing a wide spectrum of aerospace markets. AIRO Group leverages technologies that span data systems, resupply package delivery, military aerospace training, military and commercial manned/unmanned aircraft systems, and avionics technologies.