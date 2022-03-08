Clark Construction Group Use of DESTINI Estimator Expands Preconstruction Data

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, a preconstruction data lifecycle company, is proud to announce Clark Construction Group, LLC (Clark) based in Bethesda, Maryland, has implemented DESTINI Estimator in all regions across the United States. This company-wide preconstruction platform supports the builder’s ability to use data to improve construction budgeting and planning.

DESTINI Estimator, a construction estimating software, supports the preconstruction data lifecycle by incorporating information from preconstruction as well as operations and other areas of the business. Clark, ranked No. 12 among the ENR Top 400 Contractors, is able to holistically look at their building processes during the preconstruction phase and provide insights to project stakeholders. This type of data consumption saves time, creates more efficient workflows, and creates a continuous feedback loop from one project to the next, learning and applying corporate knowledge and wisdom on future projects.

Dave Golden, Chief Information Officer for Clark Construction Group, said, “We were very impressed with Beck Technology’s comprehensive offering and the ability to standardize across the enterprise. This software supports our corporate business initiatives around capturing detailed project budgeting analytics, and turning it into knowledge, that enables our teams to offer world-class planning solutions to our customers.”

“Having DESTINI Estimator as a common platform has improved our internal preconstruction discussions as well as giving us consistency when communicating with project stakeholders,” said Mike Hurley, Estimating Executive at Clark Construction Group. “Being able to access and leverage our preconstruction cost data in DESTINI Estimator allows us to quickly and easily provide feedback and solutions to our clients.”

“We are excited and honored to continue to partner with Clark,” said Stewart Carroll, President of Beck Technology. “The Clark team has been great to work with and their insights have already helped us mold Estimator into an even more powerful preconstruction solution. Their team has provided us valuable insight into what challenges they currently face, and they work with Beck Technology team members to ensure our solution solves these challenges. We will continue to solicit feedback from our partners and the industry at large on the hurdles facing preconstruction groups, with the belief that we have a unique opportunity to revolutionize the industry.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the construction industry to make smarter choices through the preconstruction data lifecycle. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology’s DESTINI platform to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. DESTINI Estimator estimating software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. DESTINI Bid Day is the first of its kind bid-leveling software to incorporate historical bid info and risk assessment in an estimate. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.