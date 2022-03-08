Ryder to Reshape Inbound Supply Chain for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, announced that Southern Glazer’s has selected Ryder to restructure its inbound transportation and implement one-of-a-kind visibility and collaborative logistics technology RyderShareTM. The goal: to make Southern Glazer’s inbound supply chain more efficient and resilient, which ultimately means its suppliers’ products get to market even faster.

“We represent more than 1,700 wine and spirits suppliers and distribute more than 7,000 brands across 45 U.S. markets,” says Stephanie Silvestre, SVP of supply chain for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “With that kind of complexity, we’re always looking for better solutions and the latest technology to continue streamlining our inbound transportation process, empowering our suppliers and carriers to communicate more efficiently and effectively, and enhancing visibility into our inbound inventory.”

With RyderShare, Southern Glazer’s will eliminate inefficiencies and know exactly what products will arrive and when, which means it can improve velocity in customer fill-rates and speed brands to market. And, with proprietary business intelligence and analytics tools built in to RyderShare, Ryder’s team of data scientists can apply predictive machine learning to inform future decisions, prepare for unexpected events, and speed recovery from disruptions—creating a more resilient supply chain for Southern Glazer’s.

“This transformation will allow us to better service the growth and demands of our global inbound transportation network,” adds Bobby Burg, SVP of operations & chief supply chain officer for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Ryder on the vehicle lease and maintenance side, so we believe it’s a natural next step to take advantage of Ryder’s technology as well as their expertise in managing carriers, both of which are of significant value to our suppliers and customers.”

Ryder manages a network of thousands of carriers to move more than $7 billion in freight on behalf of customers annually. For Southern Glazer’s inbound supply chain, Ryder’s transportation management team will handle transportation procurement; load planning and optimization; tender management; event management and visibility; and business intelligence, analytics, and reporting, among other things.

“Southern Glazer’s has a stand-out supply chain team, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that we share an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “That means employing the best technology available backed by engineers and operators with the experience and expertise to execute effectively today, all while preparing for whatever tomorrow may bring.”

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to the technology, visibility and benefits of RyderShare, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

