Judicial Innovations Enters Major Partnership to Become Preferred Payment Processor for JusticeONE® Court Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judicial Innovations and JusticeONE® (formerly Courtware Solutions), two leading Atlanta-based legal technology companies that provide solutions for courts and government entities, today announced a major new partnership. Under the deal, Judicial Innovations will become the preferred payment processor for all 300+ courts currently in the Courtware/JusticeONE® network.

Beginning April 1, Courtware/JusticeONE® courts will begin transitioning to Judicial Innovations platforms. The arrangement will significantly expand Judicial Innovations’ footprint, which will now total more than 600 jurisdictions, more than a million transactions per year and more than $150 million in payments per year. Judicial Innovations’ payment solutions will be integrated into Courtware/JusticeONE’s case management software, and Judicial Innovations’ probation management and online traffic court platforms will be licensed to Courtware/JusticeONE®.

“These two companies are such a great fit for collaboration, and today’s announcement is just the beginning of our partnership,” said Jarrett Gorlin, Judicial Innovations founder and CEO. “It starts with Courtware/JusticeONE® integrating Judicial Innovations’ payment solutions, but because there are so many other synergies, we hope to see further collaboration, including between our two companies’ sales teams.”

“Judicial Innovations is a company that truly understands our customers’ needs, so it’s the natural choice to be our new payment processing partner,” said David Hosea, Courtware Solutions/JusticeONE® co-founder and chief operating officer. “JusticeONE® and Judicial Innovations are both beginning to expand their customer bases beyond our home state of Georgia, and this partnership will aid both companies in their next phase of growth.”

In addition to SaaS solutions for government payments, traffic court resolution and probation management, Judicial Innovations offers platforms for DUI schools and off-duty management. Last month, Judicial Innovations announced a strategic partnership with PowerDetails, a leading provider of overtime and off-duty management software for law enforcement. Through the partnership, Judicial Innovations will serve as PowerDetails' preferred provider for processing payments with agency customers.

“Judicial Innovations’ solutions can integrate seamlessly with those of other legal tech companies such as PowerDetails and Courtware/JusticeONE®,” added Gorlin. “Partnerships with like-minded companies enable our solutions to reach more customers in more jurisdictions and are a key part of our growth strategy.”

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. The company was named one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) in 2021. Learn more at www.judicialinnovations.com.

About Courtware Solutions, now JusticeONE®

Courtware is now JusticeONE®, same ownership with new technology. We are a Georgia-based technology company that has serviced courts and law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Tennessee for the past 25 years. We are the leader in the municipal market, and over the last 2 ½ years, we have created our JusticeONE® platform, a SaaS-based fully integrated, public safety solution that serves law enforcement agencies and courts. Our enterprise software platform manages the complete lifecycle from dispatch to disposition. In short, we serve government agencies by providing industry-leading technology and support so they can keep themselves, citizens and communities safe while upholding justice. Learn more at www.justice-one.com.