Cheniere and Engie Increase Volume and Extend Term of LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (“CCL”), has agreed with Engie SA (“Engie”) to amend the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (as amended, the “SPA”) the parties previously entered into in June 2021.

Under the SPA, Engie has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG from CCL on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 20 years, which began in September 2021. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

“We are pleased to build upon the long-term agreement we signed in 2021 with Engie, one of Europe’s energy leaders in low carbon solutions, to increase the volume and extend the term beyond 2040,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This SPA reflects the importance of a diverse and reliable long-term supply of natural gas for Europe and reinforces the value the LNG market places in Cheniere’s commitment to climate and sustainability initiatives. We look forward to continuing to supply Engie with flexible, cleaner burning LNG as part of our shared vision of a lower carbon future.”

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

