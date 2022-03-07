Gopuff and the American Red Cross Partner to Deliver Essential Relief to People Impacted by Disasters

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, announced a national partnership with the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts and provide essential items when people need them most. Gopuff is committing $450,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support Red Cross disaster relief, which will go toward helping impacted families and to better prepare them for future disasters.

As part of this donation, Gopuff and the Red Cross are jointly launching a first-of-its-kind rapid disaster recovery program in Philadelphia. Powered by Gopuff’s logistics networks, delivery capabilities, and local inventory of donated items, this innovative program will enable the Red Cross and Gopuff to support people recovering from disasters in Philadelphia by identifying needs and getting items deemed essential by the Red Cross delivered to affected families. In addition, Gopuff’s financial donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program will help the Red Cross be prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S. This donation will enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for disasters yet to come.

“Delivering everyday essentials in minutes is what Gopuff does, and we’re grateful to be able to use that capability to help people when they are in need,” said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev. “With this partnership with the American Red Cross, we’re able to apply our expertise and resources to quickly get essential items to families recovering in the wake of disasters.”

"We're humbled by the opportunity to support the American Red Cross in their vital work to help people affected by tragedies," said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Yakir Gola. "Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us, and we're proud to co-launch this disaster response program in Gopuff's hometown of Philadelphia."

“The American Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes on average,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president of disaster operations and logistics. “With the advance support of Gopuff through the Disaster Responder Program, the Red Cross can prepare individuals and communities for the unexpected and provide relief whenever and wherever disasters strike. We are truly grateful for their partnership that helps ensure we can use innovative platforms and advanced technology to deliver our lifesaving mission to those in need each year.”

“We’re proud to partner with Gopuff for this one-of-a-kind program,” said Guy Triano, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross in Philadelphia. “Local Red Cross caseworkers will be able to connect families affected by disasters in our region with additional supplies that will best help in their recoveries.”

“It has been a pleasure to watch Gopuff's impressive growth and evolution from a local start-up into an international business—all while remaining committed to its roots in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "This latest innovative initiative by Gopuff and the American Red Cross will help give Philadelphians access to items they need during emergencies, such as baby supplies and phone chargers, in the wake of major disasters."

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year. Large disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity, resulting in more displaced and vulnerable people who need support. Donations from Disaster Responder Program members fuel Red Cross readiness and strengthen response efforts. These donations also support basic needs for families affected by home fires — which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts — and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

Individuals can help people affected by disasters big and small by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to quick commerce platform, instantly fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.