Barrett-Jackson to Offer Selection of Vehicles from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection at the 2022 Palm Beach Auction, April 7-9

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will return to Florida, April 7-9, 2022, for its Palm Beach Auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds on the heels of its most successful event in history during its recent Scottsdale Auction. As in years past, the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction will be the East Coast epicenter of the collector car community, creating the ultimate automotive lifestyle event with a docket of coveted collectible vehicles, including a select number of consignments from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection such as a matching-numbers 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro.

“We are excited to return to Palm Beach this year and look forward to another exceptional docket featuring vehicles from a number of renowned collectors, including Mark Pieloch and a selection of vehicles from his American Muscle Car Museum,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We kicked off the year with our most successful auction in history, breaking more than 190 world auction records and seeing the highest average price for collectible vehicles in our 50-year history. We’re bringing that high-octane excitement from Scottsdale to the Sunshine State as we ride the wave of this momentum.”

Listed in the Yenko registry, the 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro offered at No Reserve from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection is powered by its 427/450hp engine and is backed by an M21 4-speed manual transmission. Numbered YS8013, this premier muscle car received a professional rotisserie restoration and is heavily documented including the original Yenko new car invoice, the original bill of sale, shipping records, dealer worksheet, registration, Protect-O-Plate and titles, sales documents, dealer notifications and a certificate of authenticity from Jerry MacNeish. It has been featured in numerous automotive publications, is a Concours d’ Elegance of America award winner and was once owned by legendary professional wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Also selling with No Reserve is a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible finished in Gypsy Red with a beige interior. It is powered by its matching-numbers 265ci V8 engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission with overdrive. Featuring 35 factory options, it includes a Continental Kit, wire wheel covers, power steering, power seat, power brakes, power windows and signal-seeking Wonderbar radio.

Another matching-numbers Chevrolet selling with No Reserve in Palm Beach is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible powered by a 348ci/315hp engine with tri-power carburetion backed by a Powerglide automatic transmission. Optioned with factory air conditioning, power steering and power brakes, this Impala was restored to as-original condition.

“Our Scottsdale Auction was far more than a celebration of our 50th Anniversary, it was a celebration of the collector car community and the passion that we all share for this amazing hobby,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re carrying that momentum into our return to Palm Beach with many exceptional vehicles from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection. These cars that have been on display at the museum represent some of the finest examples of our country’s automotive history, and I look forward to seeing which of our lucky bidders will take home these fine pieces of Americana.”

A 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Skyliner with a retractable hardtop roof is also a part of the American Muscle Car Museum Collection selling with No Reserve. Powered by a 352ci V8, this matching-numbers Skyliner is an Antique Automobile Club of America National Show Winner. It has received a professional rotisserie restoration and is presented in a two-tone Indian Turquoise and white exterior with a matching turquoise and white interior.

A matching-numbers 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible 427/400 that has been on display in the museum since 1994 will find a new home in Palm Beach when it is also sold with No Reserve. Powered by an L68 427ci big block topped with tri-power carburetors and backed by an automatic transmission, this Corvette received a professional rotisserie restoration and comes with both hard and soft tops.

Other vehicles from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection selling with No Reserve in Palm Beach include:

- 1966 Plymouth HEMI Satellite Coupe

- 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible

- 1969 Mercury Cyclone 428 Cobra Jet Fastback

- 1976 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

- 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car

- 1991 Chevrolet Silverado Custom Dale Earnhardt Edition Pickup

- 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Custom Dale Earnhardt Edition

- 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Custom Dale Earnhardt Edition

- 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Dale Earnhardt Special Edition

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the 2022 Palm Beach Auction, April 7-9, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Those interested in being a part of the auction can consign their collector vehicle here. Those interested in registering to bid for the 2022 Palm Beach Auction can do so here.

To purchase tickets and VIP packages to the event, click here. Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube #BarrettJackson.

