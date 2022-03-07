Walgreens and Labcorp Offer At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kits At No Cost Nationwide

DEERFIELD, Ill. & BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, today announced the nationwidei availability of Pixel by Labcorp®ii COVID-19 at-home collection kit, a PCR test available through Labcorp OnDemand™ at no cost to individuals who meet clinical guidelines*. Walgreens addition of the kits, which are provided in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will enable more communities to access reliable, convenient testing services when, where and how they need them.

“Walgreens is focused on reducing barriers to health care, including cost and transportation,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Through our continued partnership with Labcorp and HHS, communities will have better access to convenient COVID-19 PCR testing. This is particularly important for uninsured, socially vulnerable and medically underserved populations, who continue to be among those most impacted by COVID.”

How to Get a Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit

Visit walgreens.com/covid19testing to request a Labcorp COVID-19 at-home kit at no cost for individuals 2 years of age and older. Individuals scheduling a testing appointment using the Walgreens online scheduler will see a pop-up with the option to request a COVID-19 at-home collection kit.

Individuals will then be directed to Labcorp OnDemand, a health care platform that helps individuals manage their health and make more informed decisions. Once on the platform, customers will be prompted to answer eligibility questions and request a kit.

Completed tests can be dropped off at more than 6,000 Walgreens locations or a FedEx drop off location using the pre-paid FedEx Priority Overnight bag provided.

“Expanding our offerings with Walgreens to provide Labcorp COVID-19 at-home collection kits to Walgreens customers makes testing within reach for more individuals across the country, including those communities that might otherwise have a harder time accessing health care,” said Brian Caveney, MD, chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “As we begin seeing regions across the country loosen COVID-19 restrictions, testing will continue to play an important role as people increase pre-pandemic routine activities.”

The Labcorp COVID-19 at-home collection kit uses the same PCR test trusted by doctors and hospitals across the country. PCR testing is considered the gold standard in diagnosing COVID-19, and the test detects all current variants of the virus. At-home collection kits are shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight® with step-by-step instructions to guide individuals through kit registration, sample collection and how to return your sample. Results are provided on average within 1-2 days after the specimen is received at the lab and can be accessed through the Labcorp OnDemand portal.

In addition to the new program, Walgreens offers free drive-thru testing for everyone ages 3 and older at more than 7,000 locations nationwidei, with more than half of Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites located in socially vulnerable areas. Walgreens also offers over-the-counter tests for purchase online and in stores. For reimbursement of over-the-counter tests, customers should ask their pharmacist if their plan offers coverage with no out-of-pocket cost. Walgreens remains committed to providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatments in the communities we serve and have administered more than 60 million COVID-19 vaccines and 26 million COVID-19 tests. Since the onset of the pandemic, Walgreens has consistently provided communities convenient access to the COVID-19 services and medications they need through COVID-19 at-home and drive-thru testing services, vaccinations, distributing masks and dispensing medications.

Labcorp became the first U.S. commercial laboratory to launch COVID-19 PCR testing in 2020, and less than two weeks later it became the first to receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its test. In April 2020, Labcorp launched at-home collection kits for COVID-19 PCR testing, which are now available through its Labcorp OnDemand platform. Labcorp OnDemand includes a suite of the company’s most popular tests including its wellness, allergy, COVID-19, women’s health and fertility tests. Individuals can purchase Labcorp OnDemand tests online, collect samples in the convenience of their home, or schedule test appointments at one of Labcorp’s nearly 2,000 patient service centers, including Labcorp at Walgreens locations.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

*Individuals must meet one or more of the following requirements to qualify for a Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 test at-home collection kit at no cost: Experiencing mild symptoms; exposed to someone with COVID-19; live or work in a congregate setting; and/or asked to get tested by a healthcare professional, contact investigator, or public health department

____________________________

i Offering excludes Puerto Rico.

ii The Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit has not been FDA-cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.