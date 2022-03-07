CAES and Trident Systems Announce Strategic Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, the leading provider of RF technologies and related mission critical electronic solutions, and Trident Systems, a leading provider of multi-function RF and processing solutions and C4I technology, announced today a strategic partnership to offer an integrated portfolio of best-in-class advanced mission computing and communications solutions for space, air, sea and land defense applications.

Under the partnership, CAES and Trident Systems will cooperate to address customer mission requirements in advanced RF and digital signal processing products. The partnership combines CAES’ expertise in radiation hardened microelectronics and computing with Trident Systems’ heritage of deploying high performance processing and communications sub-systems in the most challenging mission environments.

“Combining CAES’ expertise in advanced RF and production capabilities for national security space missions with Trident Systems’ innovative portfolio and flight heritage supporting agile space missions, creates a differentiated platform to address the full breadth of national security space customer needs,” said Mike Kahn, CAES President and CEO. “The alignment of CAES and Trident Systems further enhances our capability to address the accelerated pace of innovation and rapidly scalable production required for modern space and C4ISR mission requirements.”

“CAES’ advanced electronics and manufacturing capabilities directly augment Trident’s technology solutions, and provide access to a wealth of enabling technologies, specialty engineering and manufacturing at scale,” said John Broglio, President, Trident Systems. “Trident’s innovative product solutions coupled with CAES’ advanced engineering and production capability, provides our customers with an accomplished team for solving their most critical problems.”

About Trident Systems

Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com