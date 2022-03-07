Bicycle Playing Cards Partners With the Original Smiley® Brand to Launch Limited-Edition Bicycle Collector’s Deck

ERLANGER, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle, the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world, is today launching a Bicycle x Smiley® Collector’s Edition. The commemorative decks are part of Smiley’s 50th anniversary takeover with Bicycle and other major brands incorporating the trademark “smile” image into established products. This limited-edition deck features the design created by world-renowned graffiti artist, André Saraiva, who transformed Smiley’s original “Take the Time to Smile” campaign “Smiley” icon into the design for this premium Bicycle playing card deck.

Limited-Edition Bicycle x Smiley® Collector’s Edition Playing Card Deck

When opening the capsule edition Bicycle x Smiley® Collector’s Edition playing card deck, customers are surprised and delighted by a foldout image of the iconic “Smiley” and a unique number out of 9,999 limited-edition card decks. Bicycle x Smiley® Collector’s Edition playing card decks will be available for $49.99 at select Nordstrom locations throughout the United States as well as at Nordstrom.com. The collectible Bicycle x Smiley® Collector’s Edition playing card decks will also be available at major retailers in Germany, Spain and France.

Bicycle playing cards are the most widely used playing cards, selling more than 30M+ decks each year.

“As a leader in the playing card market, Bicycle continues to leverage its platform to innovate and grow with strategic partnerships, like this one with the Original Smiley brand,” said Tricia Bouras, CEO, USPCC. “Our partnership with Smiley demonstrates our leadership and commitment to providing new products to card players and collectors across the globe.”

With an eye towards continued global impact and industry innovation, Bicycle recently launched its first-ever NFT “Genesis Collection," featuring the brand's iconic cards transformed 1000 years into the future by artist Adrian Valenzuela. https://bicyclecards.com/article/collecting-playing-card-nfts/#filter=.collectors.collectors

“Smiley is the original brand for spreading happiness and positivity, which makes a partnership with Bicycle such a natural fit. As the leading maker of playing cards in the world, this much-loved brand has also brought smiles to the faces of millions of people, providing them with many happy hours playing games with friends and family,” said Lori Heiss-Tiplady, SVP Toys & Publishing. “Creating products that provide magical moments for people is something both Smiley & Bicycle are proud of, and this limited edition set of playing cards created in honour of our 50th anniversary will encourage people to take the time to smile with its beautiful design and surprise Smiley paper engineering.”

About Bicycle Playing Cards

For over 135 years, Bicycle Playing Cards have been the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world. Bicycle decks can be found at the most exclusive tables in Vegas and at kitchen tables across America. The Bicycle brand is loved and respected by the worldwide magician community. Bicycle cards have passed through the hands of maîtres like Copperfield and Blaine as well as rising stars like Shin Lim and John Stessel. In 2019, the Bicycle brand was acquired by Cartamundi, a worldwide leader in play solutions and trusted partner of leading toy companies, in an effort to leverage playing card expertise and provide a broader range of products to the global playing card community.

About The United States Playing Card Company

The United States Playing Card Company is the leader in the production and distribution of premier brands of playing cards, including BICYCLE®, BEE®, AVIATOR®, HOYLE®, and KEM®. BICYCLE cards have been the bestselling playing card brand for almost 135 years. Founded in 1867, the company manufactures and globally distributes a broad portfolio of traditional playing cards, card games, board games, accessories, and casino gaming products. Read more at: http://www.usplayingcard.com.

ABOUT SMILEY®

Smiley was created in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani, who launched a happiness promotion in the France Soir newspaper, using the Smiley icon to highlight good news stories.

For 50 years, The Smiley has shaped the way we share happiness and express ourselves through iconic products found worldwide. Smiley is an evergreen lifestyle brand that has influenced musical generations, social movements, popular culture and the pursuit of happiness.

Five decades later, Smiley has become more than just an icon, a brand and a lifestyle: it is now a spirit and a philosophy, reminding people just how powerful a smile can be.

Today, The Smiley Company is one of the world's top 100 licensors, with over 420 licensee and retail partners globally to bring products to life across 14 categories. The Smiley Company holds trademarks registered in over 100 countries.