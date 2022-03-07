Carol M. Browner to Receive “Force Of Nature” Award from Pure Earth on International Women’s Day

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Earth, a global nonprofit focused on solving the pollution crisis in low- and middle-income countries, will recognize three remarkable women with the 2022 “Force of Nature” Award in an event to be streamed live on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The profound impact that pollution has on maternal and child health demands action, and these women have devoted decades to crafting solutions in government and policy making, private entrepreneurship, and community-level interventions.

Pure Earth’s 2022 Honorees are:

Carol M. Browner, the longest serving Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), current Senior Counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, and Board Chair, League of Conservation Voters.

“Carol Browner’s lifelong dedication to protecting vulnerable populations and promoting environmental equity defines a true 'Force of Nature.' She has been instrumental supporting our work at Pure Earth as a chief architect of Protecting Every Child's Potential, a new partnership with industry, aimed at solving the global lead poisoning crisis. The stakes are high with 800 million children in low- and middle-income countries being exposed to levels of lead high enough to cause permanent brain damage. Forming this unique initiative with founding members, Pure Earth, Clarios Foundation and UNICEF, was a challenge, but Carol has a unique appreciation of the power of this type of partnership to make an impact and improve the lives of children around the world,” says Pure Earth founder Richard Fuller.

Christina Malle, is a former human rights lawyer, turned goldsmith and advocate for a traceable and transparent jewelry supply chain. Christina has been a firm supporter of Pure Earth’s work training artisanal gold miners to go mercury free, and helping them to restore and reforest areas of the Amazon rainforest damaged by gold mining.

Dr. Netzy Peralta is an anthropologist with the Pure Earth Mexico team. Her personal connection to the indigenous community and insight into local cultural traditions is critical to Pure Earth’s work transitioning traditional potters in Mexico to using safe, lead-free glazes.

Learn more at https://www.pureearth.org/takeaction/international-womens-day/