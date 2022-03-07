AFL Expands FTTH Portfolio with Introduction of Switchblade™ Collapsible Fiber Containment Vaults

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity and equipment, is expanding its FTTx portfolio with the launch of the Switchblade Collapsible Fiber Containment Vault (FCV), a modular underground handhold that stores high density fiber and splices. With its unique folding design, Switchblade helps to minimize the space requirements for storage, reduces transportation costs, and enables faster installation.

“While the need for bandwidth continues to explode, especially in the FTTH market, the need to work more efficiently must be addressed,” explained James Pototsky, product line manager for AFL. “With Switchblade, a small team can complete multiple installations within one day. Fit one, then on to the next, and the next, and so on. Productivity is multiplied with Switchblade.”

AFL’s Switchblade is completely collapsible and light weight, making it ideal for transporting to worksites and installing. The compactness supports five units per pallet and up to 200 units per truckload. With the ability for just two people to assemble, multiple installations can be completed quickly and turned up. Its flared design provides a high strength to weight ratio minimizing the effects of frost heave and increasing internal volume, making it ideal for higher density products prevalent in today’s market.

Additional features include:

Flexibility – Switchblade can be supplied as kits or as component parts to optimize stocking and selection for any given job.

Versatility – excavation can take place well in advance of Switchblade delivery and placement, freeing up equipment and skilled operators.

Extendibility – the base is 24” with an optional 8” stackable riser. Adding two risers (16”) for a maximum excavation depth of less than four feet exempts OSHA atmospheric testing requirements.

Pototsky continued, “At AFL, we constantly seek ways to support our customers with innovative products that help increase productivity while mitigating costs. Switchblade is the result of seeing an issue at worksites, developing an engineered solution, and addressing the problem.”

The Switchblade FCV-2 can hold up to 3,456F spliced fibers using the Apex® X-2 splice closure with SpiderWeb Ribbon® (SWR®) cable, or multiple TITAN® Multiport Terminals on a mounting bracket. Made in the USA, Switchblade is manufactured with polymer resin, is non-conductive and non-corrosive.

Watch this video to learn more about Switchblade.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan.