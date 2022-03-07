Allegro™ Clients To Benefit From Enhanced Credit Decisioning With Scienaptic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that Utah-based Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) has partnered with Scienaptic AI and chosen its platform to boost credit decisions for its clients.

Based out of Salt Lake City, ILT released the first version of DILLS™ in 2001 which was replaced in 2017 by Allegro Lending Suite™. Allegro™ is a cloud-based loan origination system comprised of three modules, one for indirect lending (Dealer), another for direct lending (Branch), and a third for lifestyle lending (Provider). Allegro™ features an automated decisioning system, regulatory compliance tools, limitless reporting capability and integration with nearly all core management systems. ILT aims to make Allegro™ the ultimate management tool for CUSOs and other managers of multiple lenders and banks. Using Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform, ILT plans to explore untapped credit opportunities and increase loan and credit availability for its clients.

“At Integrated Lending Technologies, we believe that credit unions, community banks and other lending players should redesign their approach towards lending to create more approvals for members and a better borrowing experience,” said Will McGregor, President and CEO of Integrated Lending Technologies. “With Scienaptic AI, we are excited to capitalize on its AI expertise to enhance our clients’ credit decisioning and expand credit availability.”

Correspondingly Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic AI, cited, “We are delighted to be partnered with Integrated Lending Technologies. Scienaptic's unique, adaptive AI technology will compliment and strengthen Allegro™. We are confident that their clients would be able to say 'yes' to more borrowers and automate complex loan processes without increasing risk.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

About Integrated Lending Technologies

Integrated Lending Technologies pioneered the industry's widely accepted DILLS™ and PILS™ lending systems and introduced Allegro Lending Suite™ in 2017. Allegro™ is a cloud-based loan origination system, representing the next generation of powerful software, enabling lenders to manage input, process data, respond to customer inquiry and meet compliance requirements more efficiently than ever. The solution is focused on dealers, providers, and branch lenders, being the simplest and easiest single-page online loan application to use in the auto lending industry. For more information, visit Allegroloan.com.