CyberCube has Signed up RT ProExec to Broking Manager

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberCube is pleased to announce that RT ProExec, a part of RT Specialty, the wholesale broking division of Ryan Specialty Group, has teamed up with CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risk analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

RT ProExec specializes in professional, executive and transactional liability, with cyber being one of its fastest-growing verticals.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to analyzing potential financial exposure impacts arising from cyber events that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will further enable RT ProExec’s team to quantify and explain to its retailers and their clients the sources and potential financial impacts of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Nate Brink, CyberCube's Broking Segment Leader, said: “We’re excited to be working with RT ProExec to assist its retailers and their clients to better manage their cyber risk. As RT ProExec is a leading specialty wholesale broker that specializes in cyber placements, they will now have the leading cyber risk modeling tool at their fingertips.”

Jose O. Medina and Alex Jezerski, Presidents of RT ProExec, said: “Bringing CyberCube’s Broking Manager’s financial modeling and risk transfer benchmarking onto our platform will enhance our retailers’ ability to provide meaningful cyber-related data to their clients. Teaming up with CyberCube further enriches our services to our retailers and their clients.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for insurers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

ENDS

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About RT ProExec

RT ProExec is a part of RT Specialty, the wholesale brokerage division of Ryan Specialty Group. RT ProExec is a leading wholesale insurance broker for professional, executive, and transactional liability insurance products working exclusively with agents and brokers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group’s mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. ryansg.com (NYSE: RYAN). Agents and brokers, to learn more about RT ProExec, please visit our website.