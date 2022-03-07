NantHealth and Leading Nonprofit Multi-State Health Plan Scale Partnership to Increase Services for Members with Cancer

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan serving government-sponsored programs, signed a multi-year renewal using the NantHealth Eviti Connect for Oncology platform. The agreement significantly expands the services and functionality beyond the current medical oncology offering to facilitate evidence-based radiation oncology care and better the member experience.

Eviti Connect for Oncology has empowered oncology practices and health plans to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value care for over ten years. The automated process reduces the administrative burdens associated with obtaining and providing authorizations and ensures appropriate reimbursement, aligning payers and providers in their members' best interests.

"We are very excited to extend this services arrangement and drive enhanced value for our customer, its provider network and their members fighting cancer," said Ron Louks, chief operating officer at NantHealth. "Building upon the success of our current program, this service expansion will help our health plan customer further its mission of supporting the highest quality patient-centric care."

The agreement covers over two million members across six states and expands services to include:

Radiation Therapy – Equipping radiation oncologists with radiation therapy validation using Eviti Connect for Oncology's comprehensive database of nationally recognized radiation therapies, expanding assurance of evidence-based medicine to the additional 20% of members who require radiation treatment.

– Equipping radiation oncologists with radiation therapy validation using Eviti Connect for Oncology's comprehensive database of nationally recognized radiation therapies, expanding assurance of evidence-based medicine to the additional 20% of members who require radiation treatment. Care Navigation – Offering care navigation capabilities to members going through cancer treatment, guiding members through each step of the treatment journey, eliminating barriers to medication adherence, follow-up appointments, and diminishing caregiver and provider burdens.

– Offering care navigation capabilities to members going through cancer treatment, guiding members through each step of the treatment journey, eliminating barriers to medication adherence, follow-up appointments, and diminishing caregiver and provider burdens. Delegated Entity Services – Prior authorization determinations for treatment, and related provider and member communications, will be delegated to NantHealth, greatly reducing administrative time and costs typically associated with processing determinations.

– Prior authorization determinations for treatment, and related provider and member communications, will be delegated to NantHealth, greatly reducing administrative time and costs typically associated with processing determinations. Application Programming Interface (API) Connections – Simplifying workflows by customizing systems to receive member treatment plan data directly from the Eviti Connect for Oncology platform, improving access to real-time data and reducing member care delays.

NantHealth's Eviti Connect is a software-as-a-service (SaaS), evidence-based decision support and treatment plan validation platform that gives providers and payers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value care. It has helped payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care and autoimmune diseases to save time on appeals and expedite optimal patient care while managing payer costs.

For more information about Eviti Connect, visit the NantHealth website.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth's product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

