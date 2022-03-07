tZERO ATS Commences Trading of MarketSpace Capital’s Myra Park Digital Security, Marking the Second Security to Trade on the Regulated Venue in a Month’s Span

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that trading of digital securities representing equity in the Spot @ Myra Park, a real estate development project in Dallas, Texas being developed by MarketSpace Capital, has commenced on the tZERO ATS. This will be the first security to commence trading on tZERO ATS following the launch of its self-clearing operations, illustrating that functionality is key to scaling at a quicker pace and increasing the velocity of asset onboarding.

Investors with an account at tZERO’s retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets, are now able to trade the Myra Park digital security. Investors looking to open a tZERO Markets brokerage account should visit https://www.tzero.com/investors/register.

Alan Konevsky, tZERO’s Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, noted, “ We are pleased to expand our private digital securities offering to investors with the addition of the Myra Park digital security and look forward to continuing to increase the assets trading on the platform.”

Based in Houston, Texas, MarketSpace Capital is a real estate private equity firm that has invested in over 20 ground-up developments and value-add investments throughout the U.S. totaling over $480 million of assets under management. The Spot @ Myra Park is a 250-unit active adult living community expected to be completed in Q4 2022 and is MarketSpace Capital’s first real estate digitization project. The equity interests in the Spot @ Myra Park are digitized utilizing DigiShares’ tokenization services and the Ethereum blockchain.

MarketSpace Capital Co-Founder Sohail Hassan shared, “ We are thrilled to trade the Myra Park securities on the tZERO ATS, unlocking liquidity and democratizing access to commercial real estate assets. This project is just the beginning of our work in digitizing MarketSpace Capital’s investments, as we plan to continue to digitize additional real estate investments in the future.”

For more information on the tZERO ATS and how the platform brings liquidity to and democratizes access to private capital markets, visit https://www.tzero.com/digital-securities.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in a single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Myra Park Investors, LP is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, which may have unique tax consequences. For more information, please refer to Myra Park’s disclosure statement and tZERO Markets’ disclosure for partnership investments. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. tZERO is a portfolio company of Medici Ventures, L.P., a blockchain-focused fund. The general partner of that fund is an entity affiliated with Pelion Venture Partners. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is a limited partner of Medici Ventures, L.P. and holds a direct minority interest in tZERO. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" or “digitization” refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About tZERO Markets

tZERO Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Markets may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities available on tZERO Markets’ platform are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" or “digitization” refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About MarketSpace Capital

MarketSpace Capital is a private equity real estate firm focused on ground-up developments and value-add investments throughout the U.S. Through its relationships, expertise and disciplined, data-driven analysis, MarketSpace Capital’s veteran staff has completed over $1 billion in transactions and has the capability and experience required to maximize value creation through a comprehensive, programmatic, and conservative investment and asset management approach. In addition to producing consistent returns, MarketSpace Capital seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the properties it invests in, and the communities in which it works.