Anodot Partners with Snowflake’s Data Cloud to Power AI Analytics and Monitor Business Data

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anodot today announced that it has joined Snowflake’s Partner Network. The partnership will enable joint customers to gain real-time and actionable insight into data collected in Snowflake, the Data Cloud company platform.

Anodot and Snowflake are extracting maximum value from the world’s data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, helping joint customers leverage AI-based analytics and business monitoring to quickly analyze, optimize, and monetize all business data. According to Forrester Research, between 60 and 73 percent of all data within an enterprise goes unused for analytics, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage at a time when real-time, actionable insights are critical to protecting revenue and improving customer experience.

The power of this partnership enables enterprises to monitor high-volume, high-frequency data, uncovering important insights for customers in data-intensive industries including fintech, telecommunications, ad-tech, e-commerce, and gaming.

For example, Ask Media Group uses Anodot’s integration with Snowflake to autonomously monitor a high volume of metrics across 50 domains and receive real-time alerts on critical incidents related to online ads, where delays negatively impact revenue.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

“Snowflake has solved the data collection challenge for over 5,000 global customers and now it is time to analyze that business data in real time,” said Anodot Co-founder and CEO David Drai. “This will help customers leverage and monetize data in a fully optimized manner, accessing new insights in real time to make better business decisions faster and with greater assurance.”

"Our collaboration with Anodot allows our joint customers to analyze business data significantly faster,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “Anodot makes analyzing data in Snowflake more efficient for organizations, thereby generating a more immediate and meaningful return-on-investment.”

About Anodot

Anodot’s Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in their context. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot’s patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Virginia and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, follow Anodot on LinkedIn and Twitter.