Ninepoint Partners Launches Energy Income Fund on the NEO Exchange

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Less than a month after launching a carbon credit ETF on the NEO Exchange, Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) returns to NEO with the launch of the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund (the “Fund”), trading under the symbol NRGI.

The Ninepoint Energy Income Fund seeks to provide investors with income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend paying energy companies located primarily in Canada. The Fund is actively managed by Eric Nuttall, Portfolio Manager of the NEO-listed Ninepoint Energy Fund (NNRG), which was ranked the top-performing fund in Canada last year by Morningstar.1

“The amount of free cash flow being generated by the energy sector is truly staggering,” said Eric Nuttall, Senior Portfolio Manager and Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “This Fund will aim to help investors participate in an industry that has entered a golden era of profits and enormous dividend potential."

Units of the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund are now available for trading on the NEO Exchange, along with eight other Ninepoint ETFs. Investors can purchase units of the Fund through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

“Ninepoint and NEO are at it again,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “We are thrilled to partner once more with the visionaries at Ninepoint to bring this latest fund to the market, providing investors with expanded access to some of the most abundant energy resources in the world. This listing is a power move by Ninepoint, supported by their exceptional track record in the Canadian energy sector. We look forward to continuing to provide first-rate service and support as we work together to advance the ETF eco-system across Canada.”

The NEO Exchange is home to well over 200 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and close to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

NEO recently launched the Canadian ETF Market, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data powered by ETF specialist Trackinsight allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

Connect with Ninepoint: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

__________________________

1 Morningstar, Dec 31 2021, https://www.morningstar.ca/ca/news/217527/10-top-performing-canadian-mutual-funds-in-2021.aspx