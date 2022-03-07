Ambient Photonics Named a Finalist for 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambient Photonics has been recognized among the most exciting tech development companies in the connected world by being named a finalist for the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards, taking place Monday, March 14 at 6:00 pm CT (5:15 pm pre-event networking mixer) at the Austin Convention Center (Ballroom D) during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals (March 11-20, 2022). Ambient Photonics is a finalist under the Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery category for its revolutionary low-light energy harvesting solar technology, which harvests photons from indoor and outdoor ambient light to continually power IoT (internet of things) electronic devices without disposable batteries.

“The vision of ubiquitous connected devices relies on continuous, sustainable power. Ambient was established to empower device manufacturers to eliminate the financial and environmental burden of replaceable batteries, and together we are unlocking IoT viability at scale,” said Ambient CEO Bates Marshall. “We are honored to be recognized by SXSW for creating the world’s most powerful low-light energy harvesting PV cells -- making endless power for IoT electronics a reality for the first time.”

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, finalists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 12, 12 pm-6 pm CT, at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin (Griffin Hall). At the showcase, Ambient will have the newest and most sustainable platform of voice remote controls in their booth from Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) for visitors to experience. Recently launched at CES 2022, the UEI ETERNA Platform remote will integrate Ambient’s unique high-density low-light harvesting technology that delivers up to three times more energy density. The UEI platform may eliminate the need for battery replacement in its products while reducing its global CO 2 footprint.

“By partnering with Ambient, we plan to bring our customers our most environmentally-friendly voice remote control to-date,” said Menno Koopmans, SVP of global sales and marketing at UEI. “As UEI has shipped more than 100 million voice remotes already, we believe by upgrading our TV, streaming and TV service provider customers to this unique energy harvesting technology, we demonstrate our commitment to sustainability through saving the planet from tons of battery waste and helping reduce CO 2 emissions.”

“SXSW is thrilled to honor this year’s most innovative projects and give each finalist the opportunity to showcase their inventions to all SXSW attendees through interactive demos at the Finalist Showcase,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer.

Of hundreds of applications submitted, the Ambient Photonic low-light energy harvesting technology was one of 65 finalists selected across 13 categories by a panel of judges composed of industry peers and experts. Each entry was graded on four criteria: creativity, form, function and overall experience. The winners in each of the 13 categories, plus additional honors will be awarded at the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards on Monday, March 14, 2022.

For more information about the SXSW Innovation Awards and to view the complete list of 2022 finalists, visit www.sxsw.com/awards/innovation-awards/.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11-20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

About Ambient Photonics

Ambient Photonics was founded in 2019 in California to bring low light energy harvesting technology to mass scale. The company’s low light solar PV cells deliver ground-breaking power density from a broader spectrum of ambient light, inspiring a new era in connected device form and function. Ambient works with leading global smart home and IoT device manufacturers on embedded solar cells to deliver superior design possibilities, performance, sustainability and consumer convenience. Explore endless power at: ambientphotonics.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

