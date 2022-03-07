Muck Rack and SXSW Partner for 2022 Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South by Southwest® Conference and Festivals (SXSW®) is partnering with public relations management platform Muck Rack for its 2022 event, which runs March 11-20 in Austin, TX, in person for the first time since 2019. As a technology partner, Muck Rack is the official source for information related to journalists and media attending and covering SXSW this year.

SXSW accredited journalists can stop by the Press Suite at the Austin Convention Center, Meeting Room 14, located at 500 E Cesar Chavez St., to get a free professional headshot taken. The dates for headshots are: March 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m; March 11-14 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and March 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Photo sessions will take only a few minutes and participants will receive 3-5 new images for their personal use. In addition, Muck Rack staff will be onsite to help answer questions about how journalists can get the most out of Muck Rack’s free tools that can help them connect with peers, analyze stories and trends and showcase their portfolios.

SXSW features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. Two years of virtual and hybrid events have PR professionals and journalists alike eager to get back to in-person opportunities. As part of Muck Rack’s State of Journalism survey, which will be published later in March, Muck Rack found that 53% of journalists plan to attend more in-person events than they did last year, and one of the top 10 events they plan to attend is SXSW.

Muck Rack, which took its workforce fully-remote in 2021, has a number of employees living in and working from Austin. The company plans to hire more than 100 new employees this year.

Greg Galant, CEO and cofounder of Muck Rack, who has attended SXSW every year for the last decade, said, “Like so many of us in media and tech, the Muck Rack team is really excited to gather with our friends and customers at SXSW this year. We’re big fans of the program and have attended for many years, so we’re thrilled to show our support of the great thought leadership, entertainment and community that the conference nurtures for attendees.”

