Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System Launches in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced the availability of Amplitude in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System connects product data directly to business outcomes. It is a command center to manage, measure, and optimize the business value of digital product innovation. Today, digital products don’t just support the business, they are the business, and digital optimization helps teams gain actionable insights into product behavior to help maximize growth. The most successful companies are using product data to drive revenue and competitive advantage. Now AWS customers around the world can quickly get started with Amplitude through their AWS Marketplace accounts.

“ Companies of all sizes have invested millions and spent the last decade investing in digital transformation. Now they have to maximize the value of their investments, which is driving the demand for digital optimization,” said Matt Heinz, Amplitude’s chief revenue officer. “ Amplitude empowers organizations with real-time data to make more strategic decisions that accelerate digital innovation and drive business growth. This relationship with AWS provides a simple pathway for product, marketing, and business leaders to leverage the power of data to optimize their digital business, all within the AWS Marketplace community.”

The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. Amplitude’s entire Digital Optimization System—Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment—are all available in AWS Marketplace. Customers can access all three products while benefiting from integrations that take advantage of both Amplitude and AWS including Amazon AppFlow and Amazon Pinpoint.

“ With Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System, we can move faster, experiment quicker, and decrease our time-to-insight in order to improve our product strategy as we grow,” said Assaf Ronen, chief product officer at SoFi. “ We host our platform on AWS, so it is important to our team that we engage with solution providers like Amplitude that are not only solving key pain points for us around personalization and data democratization but also have deep ties to AWS.”

“ AWS Marketplace makes it easy for customers worldwide to find, buy, deploy, and govern the best possible selection of products from independent software vendors,” said Stephen Orban, vice president, AWS Marketplace & control services at AWS. “ Customers are looking for innovative solutions that drive their business forward and accelerate time to contract to cut down sales cycles. Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System availability on AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to procure and deploy Amplitude for their analytics, experimentation, and personalization needs.”

In November at the Global Partner Summit at re:Invent, the AWS team also announced Amplitude as an AI for Data Analytics (AIDA) partner solution. Today’s organizations seek to offer personalized experiences for all customers, but often encounter significant barriers to entry like cost, time, and resource constraints. As a product analytics AWS AIDA partner solution today, Amplitude leverages AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services to take the complexity out of AI-based insights so that everyone in the enterprise, regardless of technical background, can access the power of predictive analytics at scale.

Amplitude is an AWS Partner that has achieved the AWS Retail and AWS Digital Customer Experience Competencies.

Signaling deep customer trust in Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System, G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards ranked Amplitude as the #3 best software product overall and #5 best enterprise product. The G2 Winter 2022 Report also ranked Amplitude as the #1 Product Analytics solution for the sixth quarter in a row and #3 in Digital Analytics.

Get a free trial or purchase Amplitude today with your AWS account here.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Nearly 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “ How do our digital products drive our business?” The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 by G2. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.