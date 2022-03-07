North Shore Bank Selects Zebra Technologies to Streamline Branch Operations

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that North Shore Bank has selected Reflexis for Banking to streamline branch tasks and increase staff effectiveness and productivity to elevate the customer experience. The solution digitizes the branch inspection process, enabling managers and staff to conduct on-site inspections, providing precise audit trails and intelligent, real-time alerts for corrective actions.

North Shore Bank is a mutual savings bank headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with 45 branches throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It sought real-time visibility into its operations to ensure consistent processes and task completion across its network so employees can spend more time serving customers.

“We chose Reflexis for Banking to streamline branch operations and inspections, which frees our staff to dedicate more time to customer-facing activities, furthering our mission of building long-term relationships within the communities we serve,” said Susan T. Doyle, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at North Shore Bank. “Real-time visibility into branch operations gives us the confidence that tasks are completed uniformly and on-time, while alerting us when supportive actions need to be taken to get the right resources in the right place.”

North Shore Bank joins a rapidly growing roster of banks utilizing Reflexis for Banking to optimize branch execution, labor scheduling and communication, including two of the top three U.S. banks.

“Forward-thinking banks are increasingly following the lead of the retail industry by turning to modern, mobile-first solutions to streamline their branch operations,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Reflexis for Banking helps build employee confidence when performing tasks by providing access to easy-to-use tools they need to perform their roles efficiently and effectively.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

North Shore Bank selected Reflexis for Banking to streamline operations and modernize branch inspections.

Reflexis for Banking simplifies work and enhances communication for branch staff, allowing them to spend more time serving clients, elevating the customer experience.

Real-time visibility into branch operations provides assurance that tasks are being completed on-time and according to best practice.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT REFLEXIS

Reflexis (now part of Zebra Technologies) is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organizations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking. The Reflexis intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimize labor decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com. Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Blog | Twitter | YouTube.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE BANK

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, North Shore Bank is a mutual savings bank with assets of over $2.5 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County. Locate a North Shore Bank office. You can also connect with the bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.

