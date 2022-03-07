Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and Optii Solutions Announce Partnership to Provide Unique Hotel Operations Technology to Independent Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) has selected Optii Solutions (“Optii”), a leading hotel management software for hotel operations and housekeeping teams, to offer its member hotels the technology to have complete visibility of their operations.

Curator member hotels can now leverage Optii’s data-driven technology to streamline their housekeeping operations and provide a dynamic connection between front and back of house. It will furnish independent hotels with AI-powered technology to optimize labor and cleaning sequences, resulting in an estimated 25% increase in productivity. This increased productivity and optimization will also help independent hoteliers’ become more profitable. Optii Housekeeping centralizes operations for full visibility and improved team performance, managing room attendant routes and room status so that rooms can be turned around faster and more efficiently and eliminate ineffective manual communications. Optii’s tools are critical in the current challenging labor environment.

Katherine Grass, CEO of Optii Solutions said, “This partnership with Curator Hotels & Resorts and Optii Solutions is an exciting part of our continued expansion in the US to support hotels and provide access to technology that will provide the ultimate guest experience. Through this partnership, Curator independent hotels will access Optii’s Housekeeping solution to help hotels optimize labor and run their daily operations efficiently. We look forward to working closely with these hotels to help lift the independent hotel industry.”

Curator selected Optii Solutions as a preferred partner due to the data-driven insights the platform can provide hoteliers. The insights lead to greater overall efficiency and productivity for hotel management teams, and provide guidance on where resources need to be allocated and how much time is being spent on tasks.

“As independent hotels continue to adjust to and implement necessary operational changes in order to better service guests, Curator remains focused on adding preferred technologies that can have an immediate and meaningful impact on both operational efficiency and costs,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Optii Solutions is a great example of a service provider well-positioned to unlock value for our hotel owners by providing faster and more efficient housekeeping operations and insights into the performance of their housekeeping teams. Over time, technology like this will allow our members to do more with less.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the platform to come together and tap into cost saving agreements, new products, services and technologies, and benchmarking reports while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions, headquartered in Austin, TX and with offices in London and Brisbane, is a hotel operations technology that optimizes labor, streamlines operations, and empowers teams across housekeeping, service delivery, internal communication, and preventative maintenance. Optii is an MCR portfolio company and is used by hotels and resorts around the world including La Cantera Resort & Spa (Benchmark), The Don Cesar (Host), Okada Manilla Resort & Casino, Le Meridien, Doma Hotels, IHG and more. For further information about Optii, please visit www.optiisolutions.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.