KAMAN Receives Follow-On Award for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) Cockpit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced that its Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville Division located in Jacksonville, Florida (Kaman) has received a follow on award from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) cockpit. This award secures deliveries of the HH-60W cockpit from 2022 through 2025.

Kaman’s existing workforce of highly skilled engineers, technicians, assemblers, and support personnel in Jacksonville, Florida will support the activity. “Kaman is excited to continue to support this vital U.S. Air Force Program. Kaman is committed to delivering a quality product to the CRH program and appreciates the opportunity to sustain a strong supplier relationship with Sikorsky,” said William Zmyndak, Vice President/General Manager of Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville.

Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville, a Division of Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc., is a leading supplier of complex aircraft structures and sub-assemblies, as well as sheet metal details, extruded parts and machined components for the commercial and defense aerospace industries.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial, and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.