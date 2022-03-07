 Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Scholarship Contest Promotes African American History Education in High Schools

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Southern Glazer’s C.H.E.E.R.S. to Diversity Scholarship Contest is open for submissions until the end of March 2022. The contest is part of a broader initiative, working with leading social impact education innovator EVERFI, to fund African American history online education curriculum for high school students during the 2021-2022 school year in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in Florida, and Dallas and Collin Counties in Texas.

To be eligible to participate, students in participating counties must complete EVERFI’s 306: African American History, an online curriculum offered through their high schools which highlights influential leaders and events throughout African American history. Four student winners will be selected by a committee of judges from Southern Glazer’s and each will be awarded a $2,500 student scholarship in the form of a Leaf 529 College Savings gift card. The teachers of the student winners will also receive a $250 DonorsChoose gift card to help fund a project of their choice. To learn more details about the contest and eligibility visit sgdiversity.everfi.com.

This initiative extends the mission of the Southern Glazer’s internal C.H.E.E.R.S. to Diversity employee program to local communities by providing educational opportunities that empower individuals to reach their fullest potential. C.H.E.E.R.S. stands for Connecting, Hardworking, Educating, Empowering, Respecting, and Serving.

Teachers, guidance counselors, and school administrators in the available counties who are interested in implementing this program before the end of the school year should contact the following EVERFI Implementation Specialists:

In Florida: Giovana Espejo at gespejo@everfi.com; and

In Texas: Stephanie Onyeador at sonyeador@everfi.com.

Southern Glazer’s, through its The Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation, Inc., has also worked with EVERFI since 2017 to bring the AlcoholEdu for High School online curriculum to schools in parts of Florida, Texas, and New York.

