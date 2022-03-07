Vermont State Colleges Adopts Zoom Connector and Archival Process to Use in Tandem With YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expanding on its desire to enhance the classroom environment and institutional operations with the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, Vermont State Colleges (VSC) has adopted Zoom integration and started the process of archiving content.

VSC is a network of four institutions within Vermont’s system of public higher education. Established in 1961, the VSC system enrolls over 11,000 students and offers more than 125 academic programs at the associate, baccalaureate, and master levels. With the Zoom Connector, VSC administrators can enable automatic imports of Zoom Cloud recordings and create data policies to archive content based on video views, type, user and date of upload.

“Zoom isn’t an ideal storage solution for video data. Using the Video Content Management System and creating archival policies helps organizations better and more affordably store, manage and stream media with a scalable platform designed for that purpose,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer. “Now, instead of content that’s not being used taking up space, policies can organize videos and media and delete or archive content in a structured and efficient way.”

VSC already has worked to provide enhanced capabilities for video content management both independently and within Canvas, the system’s Learning Management System. In addition to storage and distribution management, YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform facilitates lecture capture, personal video capture, captioning, video quizzing and more for each of VSC’s institutions.

“Our partnership with YuJa helps us meet our expanding need for students to be able to access key resources to support their academic experience from anywhere at any time,” said Kellie Campbell, EdD, Chief Information Officer of Vermont State Colleges.

ABOUT THE VERMONT STATE COLLEGES SYSTEM

With four institutions throughout Vermont, Vermont State Colleges (VSC) is the state’s system of public higher education. Together the colleges enroll more than 11,000 students of all ages and backgrounds. Students come from Vermont, the U.S., and around the world. The colleges offer more than 125 academic programs at the associate, baccalaureate, and master levels.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.