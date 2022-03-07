Amadis Extends Payments Industry Leadership with PURE Kernel Certification for SoftPos

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amadis, a leading supplier of EMV Level 2 card processing stack and payments software solutions, today announced it has extended certification of the PURE kernel, to include L2 contactless compliance for SoftPos. PURE is the EMV specification deployed in 45 countries and used by 22 domestic payments schemes. The certification adds to Amadis’ library of payment kernels, the industry’s most extensive by a wide margin, covering all worldwide payment network kernels deployed globally. Amadis’ kernel library is part of its suite of software solutions running on more than 40 million PCI-PTS devices worldwide.

All of Amadis’ payment kernels can be managed through its single, hardware agnostic, universal Agnos card processing application and entry point, as opposed to alternatives that require several disparate applications to manage a worldwide set of card schemes, and have limited capability to support each contactless card brand. Amadis’ universal kernel management approach provides merchants and service providers with an easier, more cost-effective way to manage worldwide payment card schemes, while enabling universal payment acceptance, independent of geography or device.

Amadis’ kernels have been adapted for each contactless specification to minimize the memory footprint, and maximize the speed in execution (unlike free SDKs on the market, which are adapted to pilots only, and with limited performance).

Amadis mission is to take into account global needs, ensure agnosticity & use standards norms. By ensuring its payment architecture is modular, Amadis catapults the deployment speed, optimizes their clients investments by ensuring flexibility and adaptability as client needs evolve and grow.

“ Payment organizations all around the world rely on Amadis to scale their EMV technology for legacy payment terminal systems to the latest Android-based COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) systems for smartphones, tablets, productivity devices and IoT,” said Emmanuel Haydont, Amadis CEO and co-founder. “ Amadis’ Agnos support of PURE EMV L2 specification is an extension of the Amadis vision to deliver universal payment acceptance globally.”

Mr. Haydont added, “ Our kernels are 100% the same whether it’s for SoftPOS or PCI-PTS devices, also adding PURE, JCB, Discover or any contactless kernels is frictionless for us. With payment schemes and test plans changing frequently, merchants need a reliable, streamlined approach to adapt on a global scale. Our universal kernel management approach provides merchants with a reliable, cost-effective way to manage worldwide payment card schemes, while enabling merchants to quickly react to changes in consumer demand for new payment options.”

About Amadis

Amadis is a leader in payment software technology, with its software running on more than 40 million devices using 150 million kernel implementations worldwide. The company provides state-of-the-art software editing and development solutions for global merchants, payment device manufacturers and service providers. Amadis provides merchants with the industry’s broadest range of payment processing options using custom or commercially available technology, independent of hardware or geography. The company brings an elite, experienced software team to the industry and enables solutions for international merchants in over 24 countries.